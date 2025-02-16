The Brutalist appears to have built a sound foundation for Bafta success tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baftas - the awards run by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts - take place at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank tonight and as ever are seen as a bellwether for the biggest event in Hollywood’s calendar... the Oscars.

Several films - and their stars - have emerged as the front-runners for success this year, as the nominations show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the front of the pack is postwar European architectural drama The Brutalist, which is likely to dominate the night. Online betting firm Betway says that it is currently even money (1/1) to win Best Film, while its star, Adrien Brody, is the frontrunner for Best Actor in a Leading Role (5/6). Director Brady Corbet also stands as the clear favourite for Best Director (1/2).

Another film hoping for success is the musical thriller Emilia Pérez, which is at 4/1 for Best Film, with Karla Sofía Gascón a long shot at 14/1 for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Zoe Saldaña is odds-on (1/5) for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Jacques Audiard has an outside chance at Best Director (10/1).

Wicked has been a box office smash but has secured only two acting nominations. Cynthia Erivo is a distant 40/1 shot for Best Actress in a Leading Role, while Ariana Grande has a more competitive 6/1 chance in the Supporting Actress category.

Betway spokesperson Mike Reading said: “The Baftas will bring together some of the most celebrated filmmakers and actors of the past year, and the competition is fierce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Brutalist is the standout favourite, leading across three key categories. It’s a film that has captured both critical and audience acclaim, and punters are expecting it to have a major night on Sunday."

“Elsewhere, Conclave is the overwhelming favourite (1/6) to win Outstanding British Film, whilst Kieran Culkin is the odds-on favourite (1/6) for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain. Demi Moore’s remarkable performance in The Substance sees her as the frontrunner (10/11) to win Best Actress in a Leading Role.”

Best Film

The Brutalist - 1/1

Conclave - 11/8

Emilia Perez - 4/1

Anora - 14/1

A Complete Unknown - 40/1

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - 5/6

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave - 6/4

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown - 11/2

Hugh Grant - Heretic - 10/1

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing - 33/1

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice - 66/1

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - 1/6

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown - 10/1

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist - 10/1

Yura Borisov - Anora - 12/1

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing - 25/1

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice - 25/1

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Demi Moore - The Substance - 10/11

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths - 13/8

Mikey Madison - Anora - 4/1

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez - 14/1

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun - 33/1

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked - 40/1

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez - 1/5

Ariana Grande - Wicked - 6/1

Isabella Rosselini - Conclave - 7/1

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist - 20/1

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl - 20/1

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez - 25/1

Best Director

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist - 1/2

Sean Baker - Anora - 5/2

Edward Berger - Conclave - 9/2

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez - 10/1

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance - 33/1

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two - 50/1

Conclave - 1/6

Kneecap - 6/1

The Outrun - 22/1

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - 22/1

Gladiator II - 25/1

Blitz - 28/1

Bird - 33/1

Hard Truths - 50/1

Love Lies Bleeding - 66/1

Lee - 80/1