Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut in Creed III - out in UK cinemas from today

A spin-off of the Rocky film series, the first two Creed films were popular with both film fans and critics alike, and it appears as if the third entry will likely replicate that success.

Early critical reception to Creed III is once again overwhelmingly positive (the film is enjoying a healthy 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing).

But what do you do if the film has got you in the mood for more cinematic heavy blows? You could chuck on Real Steel - the questionably Hugh Jackman vehicle about a former boxer who now manages a robot boxer in a futuristic world - or you could consult our list for some more quality offerings.

Here are 8 of the best boxing movies you can stream at home in the UK right now.

The Fighter

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

What is it? The Fighter is a 2010 biographical sports drama film directed by David O. Russell, starring Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, and Amy Adams.

The film tells the story of professional boxer Micky Ward and his half-brother Dicky Eklund, a former boxer and drug addict who becomes Micky’s trainer, and explores their tumultuous relationship and the challenges they face as Micky tries to establish himself as a contender.

The Fighter received critical acclaim for its performances, particularly Bale’s portrayal of Eklund, and was nominated for several awards, including seven Oscars, winning two for Best Supporting Actor (Bale) and Best Supporting Actress (Adams).

Where to watch it? Netflix, Now TV Cinema, Sky Go

Jungleland

What is it? This 2019 drama from director Max Winkler stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell as brothers Stanley and Lion, who are struggling to make ends meet and pay off their debts.

They enter the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing, with Lion as the fighter and Stanley as his manager. Along the way, they encounter a young woman named Sky, who joins them on their journey through a world of violence and desperation.

Jungleland received positive reviews for its performances and storytelling, with Hunnam and O’Connell delivering standout performances.

Where to watch it? Netflix

Cinderella Man

(Photo: Buena Vista International)

What is it? Ron Howard’s 2005biographical sports drama tells the true story of boxer James J. Braddock (Russell Crowe), who rose from obscurity during the Great Depression to become a heavyweight champion.

The film explores Braddock’s struggles to provide for his family during hard times, as well as his perseverance and determination to succeed in the boxing ring.

The performances, particularly Crowe’s portrayal of Braddock, were praised, and the film received critical acclaim for its themes of resilience, family and the American Dream.

Where to watch it? Disney+

Tyson

What is it? This 1995 documentary centred on the infamous “Iron” Mike Tyson explores the fighter’s life both inside and outside the ring, including his childhood in Brooklyn, his rise to boxing stardom and his notorious legal and personal troubles.

It includes interviews with Tyson himself, as well as family members and others close to him, interspersed with footage from his fights and his daily life.

Nearly 30 years may have passed since the film’s release - and there are certainly now more chapters to Tyson’s story - but this is a raw and honest snapshot of Tyson as he was in the mid-90s.

Where to watch it? Amazon Prime Video

Rocky

What is it? Arguably the most famous boxing story ever committed to film, Rocky’s 1976 original film - starring Sylvester Stallone, who also wrote the screenplay - tells the classic rags to riches tale of Rocky Balboa, a down-on-his-luck boxer who gets a shot at the heavyweight title when the champion chooses him as an opponent.

The film was a commercial and critical success, winning three Academy Awards including Best Picture, and launching a successful franchise with several sequels - we wouldn’t be here talking about Creed III were it not for Rocky. The character and his films have become cultural touchstones.

Where to watch it? Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Balboa

What is it? Five films and 30 years later, the Rocky series was showing signs of stagnation, which is why this 2006 reboot of the franchise was met with justified trepidation.

But fans needn’t have been worried, and Rocky Balboa proved the enduring appeal of the Rocky character, received positive reviews and was a commercial success, earning over $150 million worldwide, breathing new life into the dormant series.

When a computer simulation shows that a hypothetical fight between Rocky and the current heavyweight champion Mason Dixon would be close, Rocky decides to come out of retirement and challenge him.

Where to watch it? Amazon Prime Video

Knuckle

(Photo: Rise Films)

What is it? Something a little different from the second documentary offering on our list; 2011 film Knuckle documentary follows the brutal world of Irish Traveller bare-knuckle boxing.

The film focuses on two feuding families, the Quinn McDonaghs and the Joyces, who have been fighting each other for over 50 years in unsanctioned bare-knuckle fights, exploring the traditions, rivalries and personal motivations behind the fighters, as well as the impact of the violence on their families and communities.

Where to watch it? Netflix

The Hurricane

What is it? A fight of a slightly different kind in 1999’s The Hurricane, which tells the real-life story of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter (Denzel Washington), who was wrongly convicted of a triple murder in the 1960s.

The film follows Carter’s fight to prove his innocence and gain his freedom, with the help of his supporters, including a young African-American boy named Lesra Martin.

The Hurricane received critical acclaim for its performances, particularly Washington’s, which was nominated for several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor.