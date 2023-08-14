Blue Beetle will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) - following The Flash which landed in cinemas last month - coming ahead of Aquaman sequel The Lost Kingdom, due for release in December.
The movie was initially intended to be released exclusively on US streaming service HBO Max, as was the case with Zak Snyder’s Justice League, but it was later decided that it would receive a cinematic release
DC Studios has had a rough time of it at the box office with recent films - The Flash is estimated to have racked up a loss of up to $200 million, whilst the anticipated 2022 HBO Max release Batgirl, with a budget of around $90 million, was cancelled with the film all but completed, and is fated never to see the light of day.
On top of this Shazam! Sequel, Fury of the Gods, became the lowest grossing DCEU to date, barely making back its $100 million budget.
Blue Beetle, with a budget of $120 million, could mark a change in DC’s fortunes as the latest instalment introduces the titular hero. Teenager Jamie Reyes is chosen by a mysterious alien biotechnological relic, The Scarab, to become a symbiotic host, gaining a suit of armour with extraordinary powers, that transforms him into the superhero Blue Beetle.
Who is in the cast of Blue Beetle?
- Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes (Blue Beetle)
- Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord
- Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord
- Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez
- Becky G as Khaji-Da (voice)
- Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax (Carapax the Indestructible Man)
- Yuli Zorrilla Carapax’s mother
- Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes
- Gabriella Ortiz as Tia Letty
- George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes
- Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes
- Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes
- Oshún Ramirez as Nayeli
- Jorge Jimenez as Uncle Chema Reyes
Is there a trailer for Blue Beetle?
Yes there is and you can watch it right here:
When is the Blue Beetle release date?
Blue Beetle will land in UK cinemas on Friday 18 August - the film does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to land on HBO Max some time after its cinematic run has ended.
Blue Beetle will have a clear run at the box office, with no serious blockbuster contenders due for release at the same time. Meg 2: The Trench arrived in cinemas on 4 August, and action sequel The Equalizer 3 will not be released until 1 September, two weeks after Blue Beetle lands.
What is the age rating for Blue Beetle?
Blue Beetle is rated 12A in the UK - this means that anyone aged 12 or over can see the film unaccompanied, and those under 12 can see it if they are accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older.
The film has been given the rating for content including moderate violence, threat, bloody images, infrequent strong language.