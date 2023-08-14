Superhero blockbuster Blue Beetle could buck DC’s trend of box office flops when it hits cinemas this month

Blue Beetle will be the 14th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) - following The Flash which landed in cinemas last month - coming ahead of Aquaman sequel The Lost Kingdom, due for release in December.

The movie was initially intended to be released exclusively on US streaming service HBO Max, as was the case with Zak Snyder’s Justice League, but it was later decided that it would receive a cinematic release

DC Studios has had a rough time of it at the box office with recent films - The Flash is estimated to have racked up a loss of up to $200 million, whilst the anticipated 2022 HBO Max release Batgirl, with a budget of around $90 million, was cancelled with the film all but completed, and is fated never to see the light of day.

On top of this Shazam! Sequel, Fury of the Gods, became the lowest grossing DCEU to date, barely making back its $100 million budget.

Blue Beetle, with a budget of $120 million, could mark a change in DC’s fortunes as the latest instalment introduces the titular hero. Teenager Jamie Reyes is chosen by a mysterious alien biotechnological relic, The Scarab, to become a symbiotic host, gaining a suit of armour with extraordinary powers, that transforms him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Who is in the cast of Blue Beetle?

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes (Blue Beetle)

Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez

Becky G as Khaji-Da (voice)

Raoul Max Trujillo as Conrad Carapax (Carapax the Indestructible Man)

Yuli Zorrilla Carapax’s mother

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes

Gabriella Ortiz as Tia Letty

George Lopez as Uncle Rudy Reyes

Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes

Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes

Oshún Ramirez as Nayeli

Jorge Jimenez as Uncle Chema Reyes

Is there a trailer for Blue Beetle?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

When is the Blue Beetle release date?

Blue Beetle will land in UK cinemas on Friday 18 August - the film does not currently have a release date, but it is expected to land on HBO Max some time after its cinematic run has ended.

Blue Beetle will have a clear run at the box office, with no serious blockbuster contenders due for release at the same time. Meg 2: The Trench arrived in cinemas on 4 August, and action sequel The Equalizer 3 will not be released until 1 September, two weeks after Blue Beetle lands.

What is the age rating for Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is rated 12A in the UK - this means that anyone aged 12 or over can see the film unaccompanied, and those under 12 can see it if they are accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older.