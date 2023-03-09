DC superhero sequel: Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees Helen Mirren as vengeful demigod Hespera whilst Zachary Levi returns in the titular role

The action comedy superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows teenager Billy Batson who transforms into his adult super alter ego Shazam when he says the name.

As Shazam and his friends, other teenagers who also have superhero alter egos, are hunted by the Daughters of Atlas because they took the power of the Gods. As Shazam tries to come to terms with his new powers he must also protect the world from the demigod Hespera and her minions.

The film will not feature Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, despite the character being an archnemesis of Shazam. Following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s takeover of DC Studios, they confirmed that Black Adam will not be returning to the DC Extended Universe, and nor will Henry Cavill as Superman.

The fate of Shazam in future DC productions is not clear, but director David Sandberg said on Twitter: “There’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film.”

Who is in the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

The main cast from the first film., minus supervillain Doctor Sivana (played by Mark Strong) who was defeated and imprisoned at the end of Shazam! Helen Mirren will replace Strong as the big bad, playing demigod Hespera in the sequel. Additionally, Djimon Hounsou’s character Ancient Wizard, who seemingly died in the first movie is also slated to return. This is the main cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Zachary Levi as Shazam

Helen Mirren as Hespera

Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield

Lucy Liu as Kalypso

Rachel Zegler as Anthea

Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy

Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla

Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman

Djimon Hounsou as Ancient Wizard/Shazam

Asher Angel as Billy Batson

Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez

Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene

D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro

Is there a trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

When is the Shazam! Fury of the Gods release date?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 17 March - the film is also expected to become available to buy or rent from Amazon Prime Video in mid-April.

Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods be on Netflix?

There are currently no plans to release Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Netflix - the platform is a direct competitor to Warner Bros’s own streaming service HBO Max. Although HBO Max is not expected to launch in the UK until 2025, it is unlikely that new Warner Bros. content will find its way onto Netflix in the interim.

Where can you watch the first Shazam! Film?