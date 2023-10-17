Crypto Boy movie: Netflix release date, cast, and trailer of Dutch drama film - where was it filmed?
Netflix Dutch drama film Crypto Boy delves into the perils of cryptocurrency
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crypto Boy may sound like a documentary about a Bitcoin Bro, but it’s actually Netflix’s latest original movie. Netflix shared first look images of the film last month and now a trailer has been released.
The Dutch drama lands on the streaming site this week and follows Amir, a young man whose life is ruined by a crypto scam.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amir, a delivery man working for his father’s burrito restaurant, has dreams of moving on to bigger and better things and becoming fabulously rich.
After a falling out with his father over the future of the business when their rent is doubled, Amir meets a young cryptocurrency entrepreneur and falls prey to the idea of making easy money.
Amir believes that this new crypto venture could be the answer to all of his problems and a chance to prove himself to his father - but as he becomes lost in the start-up, he drifts further from his father than ever.
Who is in the cast of Crypto Boy?
- Sabri Saad El-Hamus as Omar
- Shahine El-Hamus as Amir
- Raymond Thiry as Ger
- Leny Breederveld as Ans
- Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld as Jetty
- Jonas Smulders as Danny
- Minne Koole as Roy
- Yari van der Linden as Brian
- Loes Schnepper as Bertha
- Isabelle Kafando as Ima
- Kendrick Etmon as Suavé
Is there a trailer for Crypto Boy?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is Crypto Boy on Netflix?
Crypto Boy will be released on Netflix worldwide on Netflix on Thursday 19 October. It will be available to watch with English subtitles.
Where was Crypto Boy filmed?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crypto Boy is set and filmed in the Netherlands’ capital, Amsterdam. The action takes place on a street in the east of the city, where gentrification is pushing up rent and piling pressure on small businesses.
Other big projects shot there include thriller series Killing Eve, detective series Van der Valk, and Disney+ drama A Small Light, about the woman who helped to hide Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis.