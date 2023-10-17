Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crypto Boy may sound like a documentary about a Bitcoin Bro, but it’s actually Netflix’s latest original movie. Netflix shared first look images of the film last month and now a trailer has been released.

The Dutch drama lands on the streaming site this week and follows Amir, a young man whose life is ruined by a crypto scam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amir, a delivery man working for his father’s burrito restaurant, has dreams of moving on to bigger and better things and becoming fabulously rich.

After a falling out with his father over the future of the business when their rent is doubled, Amir meets a young cryptocurrency entrepreneur and falls prey to the idea of making easy money.

Amir believes that this new crypto venture could be the answer to all of his problems and a chance to prove himself to his father - but as he becomes lost in the start-up, he drifts further from his father than ever.

Dutch Netflix drama Crypto Boy is streaming this week

Who is in the cast of Crypto Boy?

Sabri Saad El-Hamus as Omar

Shahine El-Hamus as Amir

Raymond Thiry as Ger

Leny Breederveld as Ans

Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld as Jetty

Jonas Smulders as Danny

Minne Koole as Roy

Yari van der Linden as Brian

Loes Schnepper as Bertha

Isabelle Kafando as Ima

Kendrick Etmon as Suavé

Shahine El-Hamus as Amir in Crypto Boy

Is there a trailer for Crypto Boy?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Crypto Boy on Netflix?

Crypto Boy will be released on Netflix worldwide on Netflix on Thursday 19 October. It will be available to watch with English subtitles.

Where was Crypto Boy filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crypto Boy is set and filmed in the Netherlands’ capital, Amsterdam. The action takes place on a street in the east of the city, where gentrification is pushing up rent and piling pressure on small businesses.