The gritty cult classic revenge movie Dead Man’s Shoes will be re-released in UK cinemas this month

Dead Man’s Shoes is coming back to cinemas across the UK 19 years after its initial release.

The film follows a disaffected soldier who returns to his hometown after seven years in the army and wreaks revenge on the thugs who attacked his mentally challenged younger brother years before.

Made on a shoestring budget of just over £700,000, the film has become a cult classic, known for its brutal violence, and was nominated for eight British Independent Film awards.

It is an early film from director Shane Meadows, who went on to helm This Is England and its spin-off series, and directed three episodes of recent BBC historical drama The Gallows Pole.

This is everything you need to know about the cult classic, and how you can watch it when it returns to cinemas this month.

Dead Man's Shoes returns to cinemas this month

Who stars in Dead Man’s Shoes?

Paddy Considine as Richard

Gary Stretch as Sonny

Toby Kebbell as Anthony

Stuart Wolfenden as Herbie

Neil Bell as Soz

Paul Sadot as Tuff

Seamus O'Neill as Big Al

Jo Hartley as Marie

Paul Hurstfield as Mark

Emily Aston as Patti

George Newton as Gypsy John

Craig Considine as Craig

Where was Dead Man’s Shoes filmed?

Filming for Dead Man’s Shoes took place around the town Matlock, Derbyshire in May 2003. The cast and crew returned to the small town in October to complete reshoots. The 19th century Riber Castle, also in Matlock, features as a key location in the film.

The derelict barn where Richard and Anthony stay in the film is located in the village of Monsall on the edge of the Peak District. Other locations to feature as the film’s backdrop include Darley Dale and Tansley.

Dead Man's Shoes has become a cult classic

When is Dead Man’s Shoes returning to cinemas?

Dead Man’s Shoes will be re-released on Tuesday 12 September as part of BFI Southbank’s Acting Hard season, with director Shane Meadows present for a Q&A.

This will be followed by a UK wide release at select cinemas across the country from Friday 15 September and through the following week. The re-release will include some 35mm screenings.

Dead Man’s Shoes will be available to watch at dozens of cinemas across the UK - including at venues in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Liverpool - check the screening schedule at your local cinema to find out if it is playing and specific times.

Is Dead Man’s Shoes available to stream?

