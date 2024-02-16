Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Netflix is bringing us a new feature documentary that will explore the life of famous physicist Albert Einstein. The film comes after the streaming platform recently released a docu-series about Alexander the Great.

Told through Einstein's words, it uses a a mix of archival footage and dramatisations that will explore his relationship with Nazi Germany, his journey to the US, the atom bomb and how his work, "changed the course of history forever". Here's everything you need to know about Einstein and the Bomb.

What is Einstein and the Bomb about?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Einstein and The Bomb is a docu-drama from BBC Studios that uses the famous theoretical physicist's words to form the dialogue. It explores his relationship with Adolf Hitler and the incidents that led him to believe Nazi Germany was developing an Atomic bomb.

Here is the official plot from Netflix: "It’s 1933 and Albert Einstein the most famous scientist in the world is on the run. In fear of his life, he has no choice but to abandon his German homeland, as Hitler seizes power and begins the systematic persecution of the Jewish population.

"Einstein must find somewhere to hide from the very real threat of Nazi assassins. But where does a global celebrity disappear from view? The answer leads to a wooden hut in a field in Norfolk and the little known story of Einstein’s English hideaway. A time and place that will be a turning point in his life, between Europe and the US, between pacifism and aggression and a moment that will ultimately define his relationship with the most powerful of all inventions – the atom bomb.

"Using Einstein’s words only – his speeches, letters and interviews – to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon’s Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein’s life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond."

Einstein and the Bomb trailer

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trailer for Einstein and the Bomb was released in 2023, you can watch it here.

Who is in the cast for Einstein and the Bomb?

The role of Albert Einstein is played by Aidan McArdle, the actor has starred in the same role previously in Einstein's Big Idea. The rest of the cast line-up whose roles have yet to be confirmed include: Andrew Havill (The Crown), Simon Markey (Black Mirror) and James Musgrave (The King’s Man), whilst other cast members include: Rachel Barry, Helena Westerman, Leo Ashizawa, Jay Lewis Mitchell, and Simon Haines.

When can I watch Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix?

Einstein and the Bomb will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday, February 16.