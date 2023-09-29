Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flora and Son is the critically-acclaimed new feature film from John Carney which has now dropped on Apple TV+.

Best known for Sing Street (2016) and Once (2007), Flora and Son tells the story of single mother Flora (Eve Hewson) who is struggling to bond with her teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan), but thanks to the help of washed-up LA musician Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the pair discover a connection through music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in Dublin and featuring an impressive cast line-up including Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), the movie had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and also was well-received at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

So, when is Flora and Son released, what is it about and where can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

Flora and Son release date

Flora and Son is available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday 29 September.

What is Flora and Son about?

Flora and Son tells the story of Flora (Eve Hewson) a single mother living in Dublin who is trying to help her son Max (Orén Kinlan) find a hobby to keep him out of trouble, this leads her to finding a guitar, learning to play and exploring their bond through the joy of music.

Eve Hewson and Orén Kinlan in Flora and Son (Photo: Apple TV+)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is the official synopsis for Flora and Son: "Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Apple TV+ released a trailer for Flora and Son on Wednesday 23 August. You can watch it below.

Who stars in Flora and Son?

The cast of Flora and Son features big names including Joseph Gordon-Levitt who is best known for his roles in Inception, Looper and 500 Days of Summer and Eve Hewson whose credits include Bad Sisters and Behind Her Eyes. Hewson is no stranger to music, with her father being none other than Bono the lead singer for U2.

Speaking to the Irish Independent Carney shared why he picked Hewson for the role, explaining he needed the character of Flora to understand what it means to be trapped in Dublin. He said: "And half an hour into the conversation with Eve, it was like, I can’t think of anybody else in Dublin that can do this. She’s a Dubliner. There’s a saltiness to this character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It needed to be somebody who knew what it felt like to be trapped in Dublin. It’s a small city. You love it and you hate it. Then, you go away and you see it, and you’re like, I might go back.

“That was part of the character and she clearly got that very well. She told me she’d strangle the part, and by the end of the conversation, she was in.”

Here is the full cast line-up for Flora and Son:

Eve Hewson as Flora

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff

Orén Kinlan as Max

Jack Reynor as Ian

Where can I watch Flora and Son?