The latest trailer for Legendary Pictures “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” sheds some light on who the big bad Titans may be in the new “MonsterVerse” feature

Godzilla and King Kong team up, we think, to take on a new series of Titans in the upcoming MonsterVerse title, "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" (Credit: Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros.)

So it seems timely then that the film studio has released a new trailer for the fifth film in the “MonsterVerse” series which once again sees the radioactive monster from the deepest part of the ocean team up/take on (depending on how they feel about one another at the time) another celebrated super-sized “monster,” King Kong - “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire”

The trailer, set to a moody version of “Welcome To My World” by Jim Reeves, opens with the giant ape paw of Kong emerging out of the desert sands near the Great Pyramids - at least, we think it’s King Kong, as later in the trailer another monkey-paw print appears in which one of the human characters reveals “that isn’t Kong.” It would appear that a kingdom of giant apes, which was once thought to be lost due to ancestral wars between the kaiju (Godzilla) and the giant apes, still exists and perhaps they’re not too happy about the uneasy truce between King Kong and Godzilla?

The synopsis for the film, provided by both Legendary and Warner Bros. reads: “This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.”

“The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Does AppleTV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” have a link to “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?”

Quite possibly - with the idea of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” being based around a period when the secret government agency was first discovering Titans, and rumours that perhaps one of the big bads in “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” being SpaceGodzilla, it would make sense that “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” would at least allude to some of the threats we are set to be entertained by in the new film.

When is “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” released in cinemas?