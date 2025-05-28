Marvel fans can now catch Captain America: Brave New World at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest installment in the Captain America story was added to Disney+ on Wednesday, May 28. The blockbuster marks the first time that Anthony Mackie has graced the big screen as the new Captain America after the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The film premiered in theatres in mid-February and was the first Marvel release of the year. it has since been followed by Thunderbolts*, which was released earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain America: brave New World is now available to stream on Disney+ | Disney

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

Captain America: Brave New World follows the story of Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he finds himself slap bang in the centre of an international incident after meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) to discuss the future of the Avengers.

However when when an assassination attempt is made on President Ross, Sam is his new partner-in-crime Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) must work to unravel a nefarious plan.

How to watch Captain America: Brave new World on Disney+

Captain America: Brave New World is now available on Disney+. You must be subscribed to the streaming service in order to access the film.

Disney+ plans in the UK start from £4.99 per month for a Standard plan with ads. More premium plans are available including the Standard plan (£8.99/month) or Premium (£12.99/month) - more information on what each plan includes can be found on the Disney+ website.