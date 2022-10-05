Six actors have played 007 across 26 movies in the Eon Productions era, including Sean Connery and Daniel Craig

Today (5 October) is Global James Bond Day, as fans across the world celebrate one of the world’s longest running movie franchises.

007’s last outing, 2021’s No Time To Die, proved to be a commercial success, breaking the box office record for biggest opening weekend for a Bond film.

The movie was Daniel Craig’s final outing as the British spy, concluding his epic five film turn in the role.

The latest Bond film is the 25th entry in the Eon Productions era , with the 007 franchise now going for 60 years. There are also a few additional Bond movies filmed released outside of the official franchise, but are must-sees in the ultimate 007 marathon.

Here is how to watch all the James Bond films in order, from Dr No to No Time To Die.

Dr. No (1962)

Starring Sean Connery, the first film in the franchise follows 007 take on the mysterious villain Dr. No.

From Russia with Love (1963)

(Photo by Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sean Connery’s second outing as James Bond is a quick tempo Cold War thriller, featuring some iconic action scenes, and the first mention of the secret crime organisation SPECTRE.

Goldfinger (1964)

Goldfinger features one of the most iconic scenes in Bond history, and one of the most notorious super villains in the franchise, Auric Goldfinger.

Thunderball (1965)

(Photo by R. McPhedran/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

SPECTRE is back again in this high octane 60’s action thriller. Starring Adolfo Celi as evil mastermind Emilio Largo, Bond must save the world from a nuclear disaster.

You Only Live Twice (1967)

(Photo by Stephan C. Archetti/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Sean Connery 007 sees him put in the middle of a Cold War fight over missing spacecraft - once again bringing the world one-step closer to all out nuclear war.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

(Photo by Michael Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Australian actor George Lazenby takes over as James Bond in his one and only appearances as the spy. The movie is a lot darker than the previous five, but features great ski chases and breathtaking visuals.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

(Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sean Connery returns for his last official turn as 007, and audiences also get treated to another appearance of SPECTRE super villain, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

Live and Let Die (1973)

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Roger Moore gives audiences their first look at his take on 007 in a more quirky and comedic take on the bond franchise.

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

(Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

Starring Christopher Lee as the menacing Francisco Scaramanga, The Man with the Golden Gun features a lack of gadgets and gimmicks, but makes up for it with some stunning scenery.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Considered one of the best films in the Roger Moore era, The Spy Who Loved Me has everything from an underwater car and menacing villains, to ski chases and British wit.

Moonraker (1979)

Moonraker is less serious than most other Bond films, but it still makes for a great watch. The film sees Bond blast off into orbit and a mysterious hijacking of an American space shuttle.

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

After a British ship is sunk in foreign waters, the world’s superpowers begin a feverish race to find its cargo. Roger Moore must do all he can to prevent a potential global disaster.

Octopussy (1983)

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Featuring a villain with an incredibly memorable name, Octopussy, this film has all the cliches one may want from a Bond movie, including mid air jet battles and luxurious locations.

A View to a Kill (1985)

(Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)

Roger Moore finishes his stint as 007 on a slightly stale note, but the movie features a brilliant cast with Christopher Walken and Grace Jones both in supporting roles.

The Living Daylights (1987)

Timothy Dalton’s entrance into the Bond franchise is a more serious and sombre movie, but its features some brilliant action sequences and a compelling storyline.

Licence to Kill (1989)

Dalton got one last shot before finishing up as 007. License to Kill is darker than Bond’s other entries, but the intensity is richly deserved, with Dalton playing the agent with a brilliant dynamism.

GoldenEye (1995)

After a six-year hiatus, Pierce Brosnan brings back the franchise in fantastic style. Starring Sean Bean as Agent 006, the movie has future tech, high octane action sequences, and brilliant set locations.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Brosnan returns as Bond in another fine effort as the spy, this time taking on the Murdoch-esc villain, Elliot Carver.

The World is Not Enough (1999)

(Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

Those wanting to play Bond bingo whilst watching this film will have a great time. With the world’s oil supply hanging in the balance, Pierce Brosnan must save the world from Robert Carlyle’s clutches.

Die Another Day (2002)

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/ Getty Images)

Brosnan’s final outing as 007 sees him escape from North Korean agents, work with NSA agent Jinx and uncover a world ending scheme featuring one very powerful laser. The film also features some of the most over-the-top action sequences in Bond history.

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig’s first outing is a dark, gritty and emotional trip that shows Bond becoming a 00 agent for the first time. Adapted from Ian Fleming's original novel, this movie is considered one of the best movies in the franchise.

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Craig’s second outing follows on immediately from Casino Royale, and sees him continue his search for the mysterious terrorist organisation Quantum.

Skyfall (2012)

Sony Pictures Releasing / AP Photo

Largely considered the best bond film in the franchise’s history, Skyfall takes viewers on a revealing journey about MI6, M, and James Bond’s childhood. Javier Bardem plays the terrifying villain Silva, who at times seems to have an endless amount of power in his quest to destroy 007,

Spectre (2015)

The 24th film pays homage to the films of the past, but also sees Daniel Craig reach what seems like the climax of his time as James Bond. Starring Lea Seydoux and Christoph Waltz, the movie contains some particularly memorable moments.

No Time to Die (2021)

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)