The first trailer for James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman has been unveiled, sparking excitement among fans.

The film, set for release on July 11, 2025, introduces David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, marking a new beginning for the Man of Steel in the revamped DC Universe.

The trailer opens with a dramatic shot of Superman crash-landing into a frozen landscape whistling for his dog, Krypto, before moving into scenes showcasing his dual life as journalist Clark Kent and the hero of Earth. Unlike previous dark-themed Superman films, the latest film's tone is hopeful and optimistic, complemented by vibrant, dynamic colour grading.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, presenting a calculating and sinister presence.

Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Krypto the Superdog, making his cinematic debut, adds charm and a touch of levity.

James Gunn, known for his success with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is both writing and directing the project. Speaking about his approach, Gunn said:"I want each project to have the feelings of the individual artist that's working on it and to give them a lot of freedom - as long as it works - to create something special."

Fans have responded positively to the trailer, particularly the optimistic tone and vibrant visuals. Many are excited about Krypto’s inclusion and the chemistry between Corenswet’s Superman and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane.

One fan wrote: “This sent chills down my body several times. This is for child me and he’s bouncing off the walls.” Another said: “I'm already hyped for this movie. It can't come soon enough. People really NEED a hopeful superman movie.”

A fan commented: “A Superman that's not afraid to look like a comic, all the silly ‘elements’ of a comic, and have a general comic optimistic tone that's meant to inspire hope?! WE ARE SO BACK.”