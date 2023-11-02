Lamborghini that Leonardo DiCaprio wrecked in The Wolf of Wall Street is up for auction with £1.2m estimate
The Lamborghini played an unforgettable role in one of Martin Scorsese's most memorable films
There are few scenes as unforgettable in Hollywood as seeing Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort character severely impaired by drugs. The film star had us wondering just how long he would take to crawl towards another star of the scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' - his 1989 Lamborghini Countach.
The battered Lamborghini famously featured in the Martin Scorsese film and is now up for auction for the first time since the film came out. A dream car of many, the nostalgic supercar is expected to fetch a massive sum between £1.2m - £1.6m.
The 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary comes directly from one of the filmmakers of the critically acclaimed box office hit and is presented by auctioneers Bonhams|Cars in ‘as-filmed’ condition, "preserved as a time-capsule of the film and the era’s extravagant debauchery".
Starring alongside DiCaprio for approximately 3 minutes and 11 seconds, the scene sees DiCaprio's character severely impaired by Quaalude drugs.
During these scenes, DiCaprio desperately crawls toward the car, uses his foot to pry open one of its scissor doors, and then struggles to pull himself inside and drive. This car was used in the actual stunt sequences, which included swerving with its scissor door open, collisions with other vehicles, and hitting various objects such as a sign and a mailbox.
Despite thinking he has driven home without incident, the film then shows the actual state of the wrecked Lamborghini. The car will be offered at On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction, taking place on November 25.