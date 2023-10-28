The Queen's customised Range Rover which she drove herself is up for sale at £60k
'This is one Range Rover that has, and will, stand out from the crowd'
Ever wanted to ride in a car in true royalty? When this could be your chance! The late Queen's formerly owned custom Range Rover has gone on sale and will soon go under the hammer.
The royal ride, which Her Majesty reportedly drove herself, is expected to fetch up to £60k in the sale. Iconic Auctioneers say the third-generation L322 Range Rover was customised to Her Majesty’s specifications and was first registered in 2004.
Finished in Epsom Green, it was specified with a modified front grille with covert lights, front and rear seat covers, the mandatory dog guard, load space mat, side steps and mud flaps.
The vehicle has covered 109,675 miles from new and comes with a full service history, including trips to specialist mechanics in Mayfair and Windsor.
Iconic Auctioneers say: "In addition, there are other fitments that are more specific to Her Majesty’s vehicles such as dual rear window switches and rear grab handles to assist with entry and exit, a common feature on Royal 4x4s."
"Remaining in excellent condition throughout and with confirmed Royal ownership, this is one Range Rover that has, and will, stand out from the crowd.
"There will doubtless be any number of Royal fans bidding for this gracious piece of British Royal automotive history."
Iconic Auctioners have set a guide price of £50,000 to £60,000 for the sale, which will happen at the NEC in Birmingham on 11 November.