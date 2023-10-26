Former Swanage town police station has remained largely untouched since its closure back in 2012 - but it's now for sale, with cells intact, for £1.2 million

The front of Swanage's former police station (Corbens)

We see lots of conversion properties on the market including churches and chapels that have been lovingly restored. But here's something a bit different as a town's former police station - with its cells and front desk still there - has hit the market.

Swanage's former police station - located on Argyle Road about a third of a mile from the town centre - is now available to buy. The property comes with planning consent to convert it into three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes.

Originally built in 1899, the home is built from Purbeck stone and also has a car park to the rear. And you can even re-enact your favourite police TV shows at home with many features of the police station still intact that also includes a charge room. Sounds like an ideal place for parents to give their misbehaving young ones a grilling!

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cells inside the former police station (Corbens)

A listing online describes the property as: "Excellent redevelopment site comprising substantial existing property, formerly the town Police Station, with planning consent to convert the building into 3x three bedroom and 3x four bedroom dwellings, in accordance with plans prepared by Dot Architecture.

The property is situated on a prominent site about one-third of a mile level distance from the town centre and beach.

Swanage lies at the Eastern tip of the Isle of Purbeck delightfully situated between the Purbeck Hills. It has a fine, safe, sandy beach, and is an attractive mixture of old stone cottages and more modern properties, all of which blend in well with the peaceful surroundings.

To the South is Durlston Country Park renowned for being the gateway to the Jurassic Coast and World Heritage Coastline.

The front desk (Corbens)