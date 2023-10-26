The 19th century Suffolk Church due to go under the hammer

An iconic Grade II-listed church has spent much of the last decade sat unused and deteriorating. But that could all soon change as this landmark building will soon go under the hammer for as little as £150,000.

The 19th-century Suffolk building is set to go under the hammer but will need major redevelopment and restoration to be returned to its former glory. The building - known as Haverhill Corn Exchange - dates all the way back to 1889.

Located close to the town centre on Withersfield Road, the impressive building was built to serve as a trading market for the town. Although its use as a corn exchange was ultimately short-lived, the building was revived as a community centre throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before being bought by St Felix Catholic Church.

The freehold property was sold to a developer in 2006 but has unfortunately remained vacant and deteriorating for over a decade. Spanning over 2,300 square feet, with a 700 square foot basement, The Corn Exchange is advertised by Auction House as “an excellent redevelopment opportunity.”

The property requires major redevelopment inside (Auction House)

West Suffolk Council have previously expressed their support for the redevelopment of The Corn Exchange and in 2007, granted permission for a change of use to a restaurant and bar.

The building sits on a plot that was once the forecourt of an old livestock market and holds a prominent roadside position towards the centre of town.

Designed in a Renaissance Revival style, the building’s exterior is built from red brick with a single-storey gabled front. The original glazed roof has been replaced with slate, but many of its other characterful features remain, including the building’s striking symmetrical three-bay frontage.

Internally, most structures have been stripped back and the building currently consists of a main open-plan ground floor area with extensive cellar space. Its ceiling height reaches an impressive 30-foot, with three unique arches at its eastern end.

As one of the only listed buildings in Haverhill, it’s considered a landmark by the local community, and many have voiced their hope that the iconic building can find a new buyer at auction.

Joe Mason, who represents Haverhill on Suffolk County Council, said: "It is high time we have someone take on this building who can restore it to its former glory."