The stunning Georgian property on sale in Devon is surrounded by beautiful gardens and is stylishly decorated

House on Mount Radford Crescent, Exeter (Derek Harper)

A grand Grade II listed UK property which dates back to 1835 and features a 29ft games room has gone on the market. The Georgian home in Devon comes with a £3.25m guide price and is surrounded by idyllic gardens.

Through large sash windows. you can see the inside of a home finished to the highest standard and decked with ornate period detailing and stylish contemporary fittings. There is also the possibility to create guest lodgings on site given its adaptable layout.

Currently being marketed by Knight Frank estate agents, there is also a formal dining room and a well-equipped kitchen and breakfast room which you'll see before three sets of French doors opening onto the back garden.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is on a crescent with a central garden and the main entrance to the home has wrought-iron security gates with an intercom system, while the gravel driveway provides plenty of parking space and access to the detached garage and workshop.

A description of the property on the Knight Frank website reads: "The first floor offers two double bedrooms and a study, which could also be used as a bedroom if required.

"The principal bedroom has a dressing room with built-in storage and a luxury en suite shower room, while the first floor also has a family bathroom. On the second floor there are a further three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, plus a family bathroom.

"Additionally, the main house has a lower ground floor with a 29ft games room and a high-specification cinema room, in addition to cellar storage. The detached annexe sits within the property’s beautiful garden and provides further accommodation for guests, family members or lodgers. It includes a sitting room, a well-equipped kitchen and two bedrooms, one of which is en suite. There is also an additional bathroom.