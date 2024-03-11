Manchester Film Festival 2024: full schedule, which movies have UK and World premieres, how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester Film Festival 2024 will be held at the Odeon Great Northern cinema, where screenings, including UK and world premieres, will be held over 10 days from Friday March 15.
The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and will showcase a number of feature films, documentaries, and shorts, as well as Q&A sessions, and tickets are still available.
What is the schedule for Manchester Film Festival 2024?
March 15
- The Convert, 7pm
March 16
- Evil Does Not Exist, 1pm
- Sorcery, 1.10pm
- Disco Boy, 3.20pm
- Mother, Couch, 3.30pm
- The Trap, 5.50pm
- Forever-Forever, 5.40pm
- Sometimes I Think About Dying, 8pm
- Daughter of the Sun, 8.10pm
March 17
- Oink, 12pm
- North West Shorts 1, 12.30pm
- About Dry Grasses, 1.40pm
- Dovbush, 3pm
- Radical, 5.20pm
- The Teachers’ Lounge, 5.30 pm
- La Chimera, 7.30pm
- Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania, 7.50pm
March 18
- The Universal Theory, 5.45pm
- Only The River Flows, 6pm
- Slow, 8pm
- Do You Love Me?, 8.10pm
March 19
- The Sweet East, 6pm
- IO Capitano, 6pm
- Birthday Girl, 8.30pm
- Kim's Video, 8.30pm
March 20
- The Moor, 6pm
- Sleep, 6.20pm
- North West Shorts 2, 8.10pm
- Citizen Sleuth, 8.30pm
March 21
- The 39 Steps (1978), 6pm
- Short Session 1, 6.10pm
- Giant's Kettle, 6.20pm
- The Wait, 8pm
- Short Session 2, 8.10pm
- Straight Through Crew, 8.15pm
March 22
- The Rising Sun, 5.50pm
- We Dare to Dream, 6pm
- Short Session 3, 6.10pm
- DitO, 8pm
- Student Shorts, 8.10 pm
- The Can, 8.20pm
March 23
- Documentary Shorts, 12:50pm
- Of God's Men, 1pm
- Pratfall, 1.10pm
- Short Session 4, 3.20pm
- Unicorns, 3.30pm
- Four Little Adults, 3.30pm
- Short Session 5, 5.50pm
- Queen of Bones, 6pm
- I Think I'm Sick, 6.10pm
- Short Session 6, 8,10pm
- Die Before You Die, 8.15pm
- Rosalie, 8.30pm
March 24
- Housekeeping for Beginners, 11am
- Animated Shorts, 12pm
- North West Shorts 3, 12pm
- Dagr, 1pm
- Short Session 7, 2.10pm
- The Boy In The Woods, 2.30pm
- Of Living Without Illusion, 3pm
- Short Session 8, 4.10pm
- Love Lies Bleeding, 6pm
- Love Lies Bleeding - 2nd Screening, 6.30pm
Which world premieres are at Manchester Film Festival 2024?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Six films have their world premiere at the festival this year, including the ITV restoration of 1978 classic The 39 Steps.
The other films are Straight Through Crew, about a group of friends who go to a village rave on Christmas Eve and collide with a world of drugs and emotions, The Can, a drama about an unstable security guard who works in an isolated office inside a steel container, Of God’s Men, which follows a Muslim man who draws closer to God after a suicide attempt but has his faith tested, Die Before You Die a tense thriller in which an influencer is trapped six feet underground after a botched viral challenge, and Dagr, a paranormal horror in which YouTubers are terrorised by a druid from the past.
UK premieres at the festival are The Convert, The Trap, Forever-Forever, Dovbush, Do You Love Me?, Giant’s Kettle, The Wait, DitO, Queen of Bones, The Boy in the Woods, and Of Living Without Illusion.
Can you buy tickets to Manchester Film Festival 2024?
Yes, tickets are still available to buy for Manchester Film Festival this year - individual film tickets are £8 each, or you can buy a five ticket pass for £30, or a 10 ticket pass for £50, whilst a Full Festival Pass is £79. You can buy tickets at the Manchester Film Festival website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.