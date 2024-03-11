Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester Film Festival 2024 will be held at the Odeon Great Northern cinema, where screenings, including UK and world premieres, will be held over 10 days from Friday March 15.

The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and will showcase a number of feature films, documentaries, and shorts, as well as Q&A sessions, and tickets are still available.

Guy Pierce stars in opening film of Manchester Film Festival The Convert

What is the schedule for Manchester Film Festival 2024?

March 15

The Convert, 7pm

March 16

Evil Does Not Exist, 1pm

Sorcery, 1.10pm

Disco Boy, 3.20pm

Mother, Couch, 3.30pm

The Trap, 5.50pm

Forever-Forever, 5.40pm

Sometimes I Think About Dying, 8pm

Daughter of the Sun, 8.10pm

March 17

Oink, 12pm

North West Shorts 1, 12.30pm

About Dry Grasses, 1.40pm

Dovbush, 3pm

Radical, 5.20pm

The Teachers’ Lounge, 5.30 pm

La Chimera, 7.30pm

Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania, 7.50pm

March 18

The Universal Theory, 5.45pm

Only The River Flows, 6pm

Slow, 8pm

Do You Love Me?, 8.10pm

March 19

The Sweet East, 6pm

IO Capitano, 6pm

Birthday Girl, 8.30pm

Kim's Video, 8.30pm

March 20

The Moor, 6pm

Sleep, 6.20pm

North West Shorts 2, 8.10pm

Citizen Sleuth, 8.30pm

March 21

The 39 Steps (1978), 6pm

Short Session 1, 6.10pm

Giant's Kettle, 6.20pm

The Wait, 8pm

Short Session 2, 8.10pm

Straight Through Crew, 8.15pm

March 22

The Rising Sun, 5.50pm

We Dare to Dream, 6pm

Short Session 3, 6.10pm

DitO, 8pm

Student Shorts, 8.10 pm

The Can, 8.20pm

Manchester Film Festival 2024 world premieres include Dagr, Of God's Men, Straight Through Crew, and The Can

March 23

Documentary Shorts, 12:50pm

Of God's Men, 1pm

Pratfall, 1.10pm

Short Session 4, 3.20pm

Unicorns, 3.30pm

Four Little Adults, 3.30pm

Short Session 5, 5.50pm

Queen of Bones, 6pm

I Think I'm Sick, 6.10pm

Short Session 6, 8,10pm

Die Before You Die, 8.15pm

Rosalie, 8.30pm

March 24

Housekeeping for Beginners, 11am

Animated Shorts, 12pm

North West Shorts 3, 12pm

Dagr, 1pm

Short Session 7, 2.10pm

The Boy In The Woods, 2.30pm

Of Living Without Illusion, 3pm

Short Session 8, 4.10pm

Love Lies Bleeding, 6pm

Love Lies Bleeding - 2nd Screening, 6.30pm

Which world premieres are at Manchester Film Festival 2024?

Six films have their world premiere at the festival this year, including the ITV restoration of 1978 classic The 39 Steps.

The other films are Straight Through Crew, about a group of friends who go to a village rave on Christmas Eve and collide with a world of drugs and emotions, The Can, a drama about an unstable security guard who works in an isolated office inside a steel container, Of God’s Men, which follows a Muslim man who draws closer to God after a suicide attempt but has his faith tested, Die Before You Die a tense thriller in which an influencer is trapped six feet underground after a botched viral challenge, and Dagr, a paranormal horror in which YouTubers are terrorised by a druid from the past.

UK premieres at the festival are The Convert, The Trap, Forever-Forever, Dovbush, Do You Love Me?, Giant’s Kettle, The Wait, DitO, Queen of Bones, The Boy in the Woods, and Of Living Without Illusion.

Can you buy tickets to Manchester Film Festival 2024?