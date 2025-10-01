Marvel Studios has axed one of its upcoming - but is not telling fans what it was.

It was meant to land during phase six, which covers the build-up to Avengers: Secret Wars, but has now been shelved.

Fans have been left guessing what the scrapped film could have been. Speculation points to a possible Doctor Strange 3, teased in a previous post-credits scene but never confirmed, or a Shang-Chi sequel - a project fans hope hasn’t been abandoned.

Being billed as an “event” suggested a crossover on a smaller scale than an Avengers film, but still pulling in multiple characters from across the MCU.

Without Marvel confirming what was cut, its absence will likely go unnoticed once the rest of the lineup unfolds.

Phase six is still packed with exciting movies to look forward to; Avengers: Doomsday arrives next year, kicking off the multiversal war.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also on the slate, after Tom Holland’s first trilogy built-up Peter Parker’s backstory. The saga then closes with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 - a film expected to reset the MCU entirely and potentially bring the X-Men into the main universe.