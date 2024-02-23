Mea Culpa Netflix film: cast of Tyler Perry’s legal thriller with Kelly Rowland, release date, and trailer
Netflix legal drama Mea Culpa features Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland in her first lead role since 2004 romantic comedy The Seat Filler.
The movie stars Rowland as ambitious criminal defence attorney Mea Harper who aspires to be made a partner. She takes on the case of an artist who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. As Mea becomes more absorbed in the case, and the evidence starts to mount against her client, she begins to fall for him, putting her professional reputation on the line.
The film is the latest project from billionaire actor and director Tyler Perry who helmed crime dramas The Haves and the Have Nots, and Ruthless and is also well known for his comedy role as Mabel, a streetsmart elderly woman.
Is there a trailer for Mea Culpa?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Mea Culpa?
- Kelly Rowland as Mea Harper
- Trevante Rhodes as Zyair Malloy
- Sean Sagar as Kal Hawthorne
- Nick Sagar as Ray Hawthorne
- RonReaco Lee as Jimmy
- Shannon Thornton as Charlise Hawthorne
- Angela Robinson as Renee
- Kerry O'Malley as Azalia Hawthorne
- Connor Weil as Bobby
What does mea culpa mean?
Mea culpa is a Latin phrase which literally means ‘through my fault’, the term is used as an expression of remorse and an admittance of blame. In a legal sense, the phrase is an admittance of blame or culpability for an offence.
When is the release date of Mea Culpa?
Mea Culpa premiered at the Paris Theater in New York City on February 15 and will be released on Netflix in the UK on Friday February 23.
