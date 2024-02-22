The Family Stallone season 2: Release date on Paramount Plus, trailer, cast and how to watch in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Family Stallone are back with a brand new series on Paramount Plus. Hollywood's most famous family is letting us back in, as we follow the everyday lives of Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters.
The family of five is back for a brand new 10-episode series that's expected to include plenty of drama, a trip to Italy, a new love for Scarlett, and the Stallone children as they take the next step towards adulthood.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The series has already debuted in America, so, how can you watch The Family Stallone in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.
The Family Stallone season 2 - what to expect
Here is the official synopsis from Paramount Plus: "After four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallone's are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love, and make a lifetime of memories."
The Family Stallone season 2 trailer
Paramount Plus released a trailer ahead of the new series release on January 31. It gives us glimpses of a family trip to Italy and Scarlet Stallone introducing her new boyfriend Louis Masquelie. You can watch the trailer below.
The Family Stallone season 2 cast list
The Family Stallone follows the main members of Sylvester Stallone's family, including his wife, Jennifer Flavin and their daughters. Here's who is returning for season 2:
- Sylvester Stallone
- Jennifer Flavin
- Sophia Rose Stallone
- Scarlet Rose Stallone
- Sistine Rose Stallone
- Louis Masquelier
The Family Stallone season 2 - how to watch
Advertisement
Advertisement
All 10 episodes of The Family Stallone season 2 will be available to watch in the UK on Paramount Plus from Thursday (February 22), one day after the series is officially released in the US.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.