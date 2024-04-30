Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Myers has teased a fourth Austin Powers movie, much to the delight of fans, who have been waiting more than two decades to catch up with the International Man of Mystery.

Myers starred as British secret agent Austin Powers, in three films: Austin Powers (1997), Austin Powers in The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2022), which saw him star alongside Beyoncé. Each movie was a huge hit in the box office, with Myers teasing a fourth movie to add to the franchise throughout the years. The 60-year-old shared the latest hint during an interview on the red carpet at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, revealing that there is 'absolutely' more story to tell. Here’s everything you need to know about Austin Powers 4.

Is there going to be Austin Powers 4?

Myers was asked about the possibility of a fourth Austin Powers movie on Monday (April 30), at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, speaking on the red carpet to ET about whether the International Man of Mystery could be returning, Myers said: “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.” When asked if he thought there was more story to tell, Myers stated, “Absolutely.”

Mike Myers and Kristen Johnson star in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." (Photo: New Line Cinema. Getty Images)

There has been no confirmation that Austin Powers will be returning for a fourth film, this isn’t the first time that Myers has spoken about the possibility of reprising the franchise. According to the Daily Mail, in 2008, the film was apparently given the go-ahead with Jay Roach set to return as director and Gisele Bundchen starring alongside Myers, however, nothing ever materialised.

Myers last spoke about Austin Powers returning in May 2022, during an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, he revealed he “would love to do” a fourth film, describing his admission as a, “non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation.”

Liz Hurley, who starred in two of the Austin Powers movies has also expressed an interest in returning to the franchise. Speaking in an interview with People in 2022, she said she would “of course” be down for returning as Vanessa, providing it was alongside Myers, who she explained: “goes down as one of my very favourite co-stars.” Join the thousands of people who’ve signed up for a National World newsletter

