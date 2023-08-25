Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power is the focus of the upcoming Apple TV historical epic film

Upcoming Apple TV movie Napoleon sees director Ridley Scott reunite with the film’s star Joaquin Phoenix for the first time since Gladiator.

The film is based on the life of the infamous emperor, who remains a controversial figure in French history to this day. Over his life he was responsible for an overhaul of the French governing system, numerous military victories, and two monumental defeats.

His defeat to Wellington at Waterloo was immortalised in the ABBA song, but what happened to the little corporal after his fall from power?

This is (almost) everything you need to know about Napoleon Bonaparte and how he met his end after a long career.

Circa 1810: Napoleon Bonaparte (1769 - 1821) as First Consul (1799 - 1821).

Is Napoleon based on a true story?

Napoleon is based on the real life of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte who came to power in the wake of the French Revolution, and over the course of a decade, conquered most of continental Europe.

The film focuses on Napoleon’s rise and his tempestuous relationship with his wife, Joséphine. Napoleon first seized power in a coup d'état in 1799, and in 1804 he crowned himself Emperor.

Napoleon and Jospheine both had affairs during their marriage and in 1810, because the pair had been unable to have children, their marriage was annulled.

Ridley Scott’s film is set to feature six of Napoleon’s epic battles, five of which are in the movie trailer. These are the Siege of Toulon, 13 Vendémiaire, Battle of the Pyramids, Battle of Austerlitz, and Battle of Waterloo.

The emperor marched on Russia in 1812 in what would become a historic military disaster, leading to first exile on the Mediterranean island of Elba.

Not a man to be kept down, Napoleon returned from his exile after 10 months, and rallied his supporters for a victory against the European forces that had formed against him.

Napoleon’s army was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 - he abdicated for the second time, and was sent into his second exile. This time, he would not return and his reign over Europe was over for good.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte

How did Napoleon Bonaparte die?

After his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo and abdication as emperor in 1815 he was sent to the isolated island of St Helena in the south Atlantic and remained there under guard until his death in 1821.

A house was built for him on the island and he was guarded by 125 men during the day and 72 at night - he was not allowed access to newspapers, had to abide by a curfew, and spent his remaining years under constant watch.

Napoleon was not executed by the British forces, in part because they did not want to set a precedent of killing a recognised monarch, as it would legitimise the same being done to the British in the event of a future defeat.

Therefore, whilst Napoleon’s freedom on St Helena was severely restricted, he was unharmed.

The little corporal died on 5 May 1821 at his prison home on the island - the following day physicians conducted an autopsy and concluded that he had died from stomach cancer. He had been given a large dose of calomel, a product containing mercury that was used as medicine at the time, the day before his death.