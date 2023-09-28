Nowhere is the latest Spanish-language film to drop on Netflix.

Directed by Albert Pintó, the dystopian thriller follows the story of Mia (Anna Castillo), a pregnant woman who finds herself alone and adrift in a shipping container after she has been forced to flee a totalitarian regime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring Anna Castillo (A Perfect Story) and Tamar Novas (The Open Body), the harrowing story of survival and determination is sure to be a hit with viewers. So, when can you watch Nowhere on Netflix and what is it about? Here's everything you need to know.

When can I watch Nowhere film on Netflix?

Nowhere will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 29 September.

Anna Castillo as Mia in Nowhere (Photo: EMILIO PEREDA/NETFLIX)

What is Nowhere about?

Nowhere tells the harrowing story of a pregnant woman called Mia played by Anna Castillo, who along with her husband Nico (Tamar Novas), flees an outbreak of war in a shipping container. After they get separated, she finds herself all alone, heavily pregnant and adrift at sea. Fighting to survive against all the odds, will she be able to save herself and her unborn child and reunite with her husband again?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Mia (Anna Castillo) is a pregnant woman who, together with her husband, flees a totalitarian country hiding in a sea container. After being forcibly separated, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, Mia will face every issue to save her daughter's life and reunite with her partner."

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Nowhere, the two-minute clip depicts the terrifying moments Mia and her husband get separated and she gets stranded at sea. Will she survive the ordeal and reunite with her husband? You can watch the official trailer below.

Who stars in Nowhere?

Nowhere features an impressive Spanish-language cast including Anna Castillo heading up the lead as Mia and Tamar Novas as her husband Nico. Other cast members in the line-up include: Tony Corvillo, Mariam Torres, Irina Bravo, Victoria Teijeiro, Lucia Soria, and Mary Ruiz.

Where can I watch the movie Nowhere?