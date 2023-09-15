The best order to watch Rise of the Footsoldier movies in as sixth film comes to cinemas

Violent crime sequel Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance comes to cinemas with Craig Fairbrass reprising his role as the brutal drug dealer Pat Tate.

The sixth film in the series sees Tate embark on a bloody rampage to avenge the death of one of his most loyal foot soldiers. He leaves Essex for the backstreets of Soho, where he takes on sadistic kingpins in his quest for vengeance.

The previous instalment in the series made less than $400,000 at the box office, though it was released in cinemas at the height of the Covid pandemic, and the three previous films were either direct to video or VOD releases.

Vengeance is therefore the first instalment in the series to get a proper cinematic release since the original film more than 15 years ago.

Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance is in cinemas now

Who is in the cast of Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance?

Craig Fairbrass as Pat Tate

Sadie Frost as Jan

Tara Fitzgerald as Margo

Phil Davis as David Hexell

Geoff Bell as Jonny Knight

Jamie Foreman as Sam

Stephen McCole as Fergus

Anthony Skordi as Mo

Kirsty J. Curtis as DCI Jones

Emily Wyatt as Charlotte

Christopher Sciueref as Aziz

George Russo as Joey Waller

Josh Myers as Kenny

Tomi May as Hendrick

Matthew Nuttall as Seedy Punter

Zoë Scott as Megan

Melly Myers as Kim

Franky Lankester as Frankie

Craig Fairbrass returns as Pat Tate

When is Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance in cinemas?

The sixth film in the Footsoldier franchise landed in UK cinemas on Friday 15 September. It is not currently available to watch on any streaming platforms.

Is there a trailer for Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

In what order should you watch the Rise of the Footsoldier films?

The Rise of the Footsoldier films will make sense if you watch them in the order they were released, but you can also watch them in chronological order.

The first two films are based on the autobiography of Inter City Firm football hooligan Carlton Leach who later became a notorious gangster.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth films are all prequels following drug dealers Pat Tate and Tony Tucker, both real life figures who were killed in the 1995 Rettendon murders.

Pat and Tony are secondary characters in the first two films of the franchise, but are the primary figures in the prequels.

So the best order to watch the films in is either as they were released (1-6), or chronological order (3-6 followed by 1-2).

Are the Rise of the Footsoldier films available online?

The first film, Rise of the Footsoldier (2007), is available to rent or buy from Apple TV, the Sky Store, YouTube, and more. Rise of the Footsoldier: Part II (2015) is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, or to rent or buy from Amazon, Sky Store, Apple TV, and more.

ROTF 3 (2017) is also on Netflix and Paramount+, or you can rent or buy from platforms including Apple TV, Amazon, and Sky Store. ROTF: Marbella (also known as The Heist) (2019) is on Netflix, Prime and Paramount+, and you can rent or buy it from Apple TV, Amazon, Sky Store, and more.