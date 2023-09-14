The 2023 biopic starring Michael Peña as a migrant farm worker who achieves his dreams of going to space is streaming this week

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Million Miles Away is an uplifting biopic film about José Hernández, a migrant farm worker who trains to become an engineer and then an astronaut.

Hernández came from humble beginnings and pursued his dreams of going to space even in the face of seemingly endless opposition, having been repeatedly turned down for NASA’s astronaut programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film about Hernández’s life, and based on the astronaut's memoir, is one of several big releases this week - A Haunting in Venice, El Conde, and Love at First Sight, will also be streaming or in cinemas, so film fans will have plenty of entertainment lined up.

This is everything you need to know about A Million Miles Away and the extraordinary true story that inspired it.

Michael Peña as José Hernández in A Million Miles Away

Who is in the cast of A Million Miles Away?

Michael Peña as José

Rosa Salazar as Adela

Julio Cesar Cedillo as Salvador

Veronica Falcón as Julia

Juan Pablo Monterrubio as Young José

Garret Dillahunt as Sturckow

Sarayu Blue as Kalpana Chawla

Bobby Soto as Beto

Ashley Ciarra as Marisa

Eric Johnson as Clint Logan

Jordan Dean as Weissberg

Michelle Krusiec as Miss Young

Emma Fassler as Stacey

Is there a trailer for A Million Miles Away?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

José M. Hernández (middle) on his mission to space

Is A Million Miles Away a true story?

A Million Miles Away is based on the life of the real José M. Hernández, the first Mexican American astronaut. It is based on his book, Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut.

José was born in California and grew up in the city of Stockton, though his parents are from Mexico and he also spent much of his childhood south of the border in La Piedad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hernández worked on the farms near his hometown but later gained a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Pacific and an M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

His academic success led to him working at the Johnson Space Centre - he was turned down for astronaut training 11 times but was finally accepted in 2004. He was selected for a mission to the International Space Station that, when it launched in August 2009, made him the first migrant farm worker to go to space. In total, Hernández spent just under 14 full days in space over his career as an astronaut.

Now aged 61, Hernández serves as a Regent of the University of California. In 2011, he ran for a position in the House of Representatives as a Democrat but lost to his incumbent Republican rival.

He now lives in California with his wife Adela and their five children - the family own a vineyard where they bottle their own wine.

When is the release date of A Million Miles Away?