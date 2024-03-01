Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trial over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins continued overnight, as armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed continues to give evidence in the Santa Fe courtroom as she details what happened during the fatal shooting incident - with Alec Baldwin’s actions shortly before Hutchins’ death.

According to Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old was rushed to reload the gun after a scene was filmed that Baldwin wanted to try again during the production. Video footage was also provided - the first time the public had seen such footage - showing Baldwin asking for “One more! One more! One more! Right away!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Let’s reload!” before growing visibly impatient and repeating his request: “Here we go! C’mon,” he said. “We should have two guns and both we’re reloading.” Baldwin not only is the lead actor in the production but also one of the producers of the Western.

The videos were played as part of the questioning directed to Bryan Carpenter, a veteran armourer who is serving as the state’s expert witness, who testified that the series of behind-the-scenes videos showed numerous lapses in gun safety. “Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted,” Carpenter testified. “In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside.”

Prosecutors for Hutchins believe that Baldwin is not only responsible for firing the gun but for several management failures in his role as producer, though Baldwin’s defence team still maintain his production credit as a “creative” producer rather than a supervisory role.