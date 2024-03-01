Rust Trial | Alec Baldwin accused of rushing armourer to reload gun before the fatal shooting
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trial over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins continued overnight, as armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed continues to give evidence in the Santa Fe courtroom as she details what happened during the fatal shooting incident - with Alec Baldwin’s actions shortly before Hutchins’ death.
According to Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old was rushed to reload the gun after a scene was filmed that Baldwin wanted to try again during the production. Video footage was also provided - the first time the public had seen such footage - showing Baldwin asking for “One more! One more! One more! Right away!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Let’s reload!” before growing visibly impatient and repeating his request: “Here we go! C’mon,” he said. “We should have two guns and both we’re reloading.” Baldwin not only is the lead actor in the production but also one of the producers of the Western.
The videos were played as part of the questioning directed to Bryan Carpenter, a veteran armourer who is serving as the state’s expert witness, who testified that the series of behind-the-scenes videos showed numerous lapses in gun safety. “Rushing with firearms and telling someone to rush with firearms is not normal nor accepted,” Carpenter testified. “In a situation like that, when you’re getting rushed to that extent, that’s when safety starts to fall by the wayside.”
Prosecutors for Hutchins believe that Baldwin is not only responsible for firing the gun but for several management failures in his role as producer, though Baldwin’s defence team still maintain his production credit as a “creative” producer rather than a supervisory role.
Baldwin is set to face manslaughter charges during his trial, which is set to begin on July 10th after jury selection on July 9th, with opening statements by special prosecutors and Baldwin’s defence attorneys. During an arraignment with the Hollywood actor in January 2024, the actor pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.