Alec Baldwin has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. This plea was submitted a day before he was scheduled to remotely address the charges.

The 65-year-old asserts that he did not intentionally discharge the Colt .45 he was holding during an on-set rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021. The firearm went off, striking Hutchins, who was promptly taken to the hospital and tragically succumbed to her injuries later that day.

The incident led to investigations, and initially, charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in April 2023. However, in the same month, new charges of involuntary manslaughter were brought against him after a subsequent forensics investigation suggested that the actor could not have discharged the gun without pulling the trigger. The case involves legal proceedings and the possibility of criminal consequences for Baldwin, who has maintained that he did not intentionally pull the trigger.

Although released without bail, Baldwin is under certain restrictions, including prohibitions on possessing firearms, leaving the United States, and discussing the case with potential witnesses. In the event of conviction, Baldwin could face a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.