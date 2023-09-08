Watch more videos on Shots!

Sitting In Bars With Cake has officially dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

The romantic movie tells the story of a shy single woman who turns to baking to help her meet new people. Starring Yara Sahidi from Black-ish, the star-studded line-up also includes Odessa A’zion (Fam) and guest appearances from Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Ron Livingston (Band of Brothers), Maia Mitchell (The Last Summer) and Aaron Dominguez (The Inspection).

Created by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3), it is loosely based on the blog and book of the same name by Audrey Shulman.

So, when can you watch Sitting in Bars with Cake, what is it about and is it based on a true story? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Sitting in Bars with Cake?

Sitting in Bars with Cake is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 8 September.

Sitting in Bars with Cake (Photo: Saeed Adyani/Prime Video)

What is Sitting in Bars with Cake about?

Sitting in Bars with Cake follows the story of two best friends Corrine (Odessa A’zion) and Jane (Yara Sahidi) who commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the aim of meeting new people. When things start to finally look up, Corrine receives devastating health news that leaves the two friends reeling.

Here is the official synopsis from Amazon: “Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows two best friends in their 20s navigating life in L.A. Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars, to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime released a trailer for the movie last month, you can watch it below.

Is Sitting in Bars with Cake a true story?

Sitting in Bars with Cake is loosely based on a true story, taking inspiration from Audrey Shulman’s popular blog and book of the same name. Speaking to AMNY in 2015, Shulman discussed Cakebarring and what it was like offering cake to men in bars.

Shulman said: “Cake is this weird, universal magnet, regardless of what kind it is. Chocolate is always a winner, but I met guys who were into eating sweet potato cake, Greek yoghurt cake, and definitely cakes I made with alcohol in them. Maybe craft beer cake would attract foodie hipsters, but I think people generally are just excited by something with frosting.”

Director, Trish Sie, whose credits include Pitch Perfect 3, revealed the backstory in an interview with About Amazon.

Sie explained: “This movie is based on a true story about two women in their 20s in Los Angeles. One is introverted but she happens to be a fabulous baker; the other is her effervescent, vivacious friend who is always trying to get her to go out more. They accidentally discover that cake in bar is a magical magnet for people so they start doing one cake a week in an effort to get Jane, the shy one, out of her comfort zone. Then, in the middle of this project, there’s a life-altering medical diagnosis—I won’t give it away—that changes the course of their lives.”

