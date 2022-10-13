Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell will share the screen in Sprirted, released just in time for Christmas

Apple TV+ is already ramping fans up for the Christmas period - and one of it’s offerings is bringing two comedy icons together.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in ‘Spirited’, a brand new Christmas musical, airing on the streaming platform soon. It marks Ferrell’s return to the Christmas genre after his 2003 iconic Christmas film ‘Elf’.

But what can fans expect from ‘Spirited’? Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

What is Spirited about?

The film will be familiar to most, as it is a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ iconic festive story ‘A Christmas Carol’. It will take on a music twist however, with orginal songs performed by the cast of the film.

You can watch the trailer below.

Who is in the cast of Spirited?

Ryan Reynolds boasts top billing in Spirited, playing Clint Briggs - a reimagined Ebenezer Scrooge. He is joined by comic legend Will Ferrell, who will play the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Joining the two Hollywood heavweights are Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani and Aimee Carrero.

Where will Spirited be available to watch?

Although produced by Apple TV+, the film will be available to watch in cinemas also. However, this will be a limited theatrical release.

It is due to be released on the normal streaming platform shortly after its theatrical release.

When is Spirited out?

The film is set to be released to cinemas on 11 November. It will be released on Apple TV+ a week later, on 18 November.