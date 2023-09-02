Movie items from films such as Star Wars will be sold at the Julien Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) event

Movie fans get ready because over 1,400 film items from the biggest blockbuster movies including Star Wars, Marvel, Star Trek and Alien will be available to buy at auction next month.

The film props are being sold by Julien Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) event ‘Legends: Hollywood and Royalty’ which will be an exclusive Hollywood auction celebrating “100 years of Warner Bros” as well as “the screens greatest legends and cultural figures.”

The event takes place in Beverly Hills on Wednesday 6, Thursday 7 and Friday 8 September and don't worry if you can’t make it there in person the auction will also be live online as long as you have Registered to Bid on their website.

What items are included in the auction?

Movie Items include the iconic slave dress worn by Princess Leia (played by Carrie Fisher) in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' and Han Solo's (played by Harrison Ford) DL-44 heavy blaster gun.

Other items include the original Mark XLII helmet from 'Iron Man III', that was worn by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel movie when he played the billionaire superhero Tony Stark. An original Eye of Agamotto prop as seen worn by Benedict Cumberbatch when he played Dr. Stephen Strange in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

Trekkie’s will be excited to get their hands on Admiral James T. Kirk red Starfleet Commander Jacket played by legendary actor William Shatner. There is also a single sheet handwritten and signed by William Shatner, recalling the production of the first 'Star Trek' film.

Are there any fashion items available to bid on?

Fashion fans can also get excited as items from leading ladies Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and Judy Garland will also be available to bid on.

A flamingo pink embellished silk-organza dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s', when she played the iconic Holly Golightly, is among the pieces. As well as Judy Garland’s duchess satin wedding gown designed by Tom Keogh from the film 'The Pirate' which co-starred Gene Kelly.

There is also a production costume worn by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher when she played Fran Fine in the 'The Nanny'.

It’s not just items from Hollywood royalty that will be available as there are a few items previously owned by the late Princess Diana up for auction. These items include a scarlet red silk Bruce Oldfield gown, and two more dresses worn by the Princess and designed by Catherine Walker.

When does the Julien Auctions and Turner Classic Movies auction begin?