Gareth Edwards might only have five feature films to his name with the release of ‘The Creator,’ but his track record is near immaculate.

It’s been quite the meteoric rise for British filmmaker Gareth Edwards, who is set to release his latest sci-fi opus, ‘The Creator,’ later this week. His feature film portfolio may only read four movies strong, but they have certainly had an effect on movie studios in Hollywood, ever since his debut, ‘Monsters’ in 2010, earned $4.24 million USD after only costing $500,000 USD to produce.

Since then, the Warwickshire-born director has helmed some of cinema's most coveted film franchises: his second movie after ‘Monsters’ was the reboot of ‘Godzilla’ in 2014, which saw his budget leap from that aforementioned $500,000 USD to $160 million USD. Undeterred by such a lofty amount, Edwards’ take on the iconic Japanese kaiju (monster) earned $529 million at the box office alongside solid critical reviews.

Edwards was then tasked with perhaps his biggest task to date; helming a spin-off from the Disney ‘Star Wars’ trilogy and with it facing a fandom that can be very particular about how ‘their’ universe is represented. It didn’t help that his film was to be set immediately before the events of ‘Star Wars: A New Hope,’ with ill feelings still remaining from Episodes 1 to 3 of the 2000’s ‘Star Wars’ canon.

But ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ surpassed expectations, taking $1.058 billion in the end at the box office and earning rave reviews from critics. But perhaps the biggest compliment of them all was from ‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas.

“Two days ago, we got to show George the movie. We all had a phone call and I got to speak with him yesterday. And I don’t want to put words into his mouth, but I can honestly say that I can die happy now. He really liked the movie, so it meant a lot.”

“To be honest, and no offence to anyone [...], it was the most important review to me... and I will take that conversation to the grave. It was a real privilege and his opinion means the world to me.

What is ‘The Creator’ about?

“Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.”

“Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

Who stars in ‘The Creator’?

The main cast list for ‘The Creator,’ as per the Internet Movie Database, is as follows:

John David Washington as Joshua

Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie

Gemma Chan as Maya

Ken Watanabe as Harun

Sturgill Simpson as Drew

Allison Janney as Colonel Howell

Ralph Ineson as General Andrews

Marc Menchaca

Veronica Ngo as Kami

Is ‘The Creator’ part of the Star Wars universe?

No - but the confusion is kind of understandable.

Development on ‘The Creator’ began in November 2019, when Gareth Edwards signed on to direct and write an untitled science fiction project for New Regency to produce, along with Edwards' ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

So the only link to the Star Wars universe is the director himself, rather than the story being canon to the wider Star Wars universe.

When is ‘The Creator’ out in the United Kingdom?