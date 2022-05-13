The Nordic saga about a Viking prince stars Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman

The Northman tells the tale of a 10th Century Viking prince who is out to avenge his father’s death.

Set in Iceland, many fans would be surprised to learn the scenes are actually shot in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The filming locations were relocated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Northman filming locations.

What is The Northman?

Cast of The Northman attend the Los Angeles premiere (Pic: Getty Images)

Set in 10th Century Iceland, The Northman is loosely inspired by the ancient Norse tale of Prince Amleth, which was written by the scholar Saxo Grammaticus in the early 13th Century

The story follows Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who must save his mother (Nicole Kidman) and murder his uncle (Claes Bang) for killing his father (Ethan Hawke).

The story supposedly was the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Where was The Northman filmed?

Although the Nordic saga is set in Iceland, the majority of scenes in The Northman were filmed in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Filming was originally meant to take place in Iceland in March 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the team relocated most of the locations closer to home.

Speaking to the i, locations manager Naomi Lister said: “Everyone’s going to think it was shot in Iceland because it looks so good, but nearly every scene was filmed in Northern Ireland.”

The Northman filming locations

Here are some of the The Northman filming locations:

Northern Ireland

Torr Head, County Antrim

Torr Head, located between the towns of Ballycastle and Cushendun is the set for the fictional town of Hrafnsey.

Clandeboye Estate, County Down

The Clandeboye Estate which is located outside Bangor, County Down, is the location of the Hrafnsey temple and the set for slavic town they loot.

Mourne Mountains, County Down

Prince Amleth plays a Viking ball game on the Mourne Mountains.

Located outside the town of Newcastle, they are Northern Ireland’s highest mountain range.

Tyrella Beach, County Down

The scene at the end of the movie was filmed on Tyrella Beach in County Down.

Known amongst locals as one of the best beaches in the area, it’s the location where Amleth sets sail from.

Belfast Harbour Studios, Belfast

Scenes that could not be filmed on location in Northern Ireland or Ireland were filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios in the city’s Titanic Quarter.

Ireland

Gleniff Horseshoe, County Sligo

The hot spring scene was filmed at Gleniff Horseshoe in County Sligo.

Unfortunately Ireland does not have any hot springs, so the spring in question was a jacuzzi built by the crew.

Five Fingers Strand, County Donegal

The scene where Prince Amleth swims away from the slave ship was filmed at Five Fingers Strand in Donegal.

The beach is a popular spot for tourists and is known for its high sand dunes.

Iceland

Iceland does feature in the film’s principal photography, with production using photographs from Akureyri and the glaciers in Vatnajökull National Park.

When was The Northman released?

Director Robert Eggers, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgard and screenwriter Sjon attend the UK Special Screening of The Northman (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Focus Features and Universal Pictures)

The Northman was released in cinemas in the UK on 15 April to rave reviews.