The Shawshank Redemption is one of the most popular films of all time, but Stephen King didn’t make any money from the movie

The Shawshank Redemption, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman as two prisoners who dream of freedom, has become one of the most iconic and popular films of all time, and even developed its own mythology.

The drama, which is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, hit cinemas in 1994, and though it didn’t make a huge splash at the time of its release has since become a much loved classic.

Stephen King never cashed his Shawshank Redemption royalty cheque

It is the highest rated film of all time on review site IMDB, with a 9.3/10 rating from 2.8 million reviews, beating The Godfather, The Dark Knight, and Schindler’s List, and has a 91% fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, from 82 critics’ reviews.

But the story of how Shawshank Redemption came to the screen is remarkable, as the rights to the film, now recognised as one of the best of all time, essentially cost $1 - this is the full story.

Who wrote The Shawshank Redemption?

The now classic film is adapted from a short story by Stephen King published in his 1982 collection Different Seasons. The novella, titled Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption appears alongside Apt Pupil, The Body, and The Breathing Method.

The collection is a large part of King’s legacy, and three of the four novellas have been adapted into films. Apt Pupil was made into a film starring Ian McKellen, and The Body was transformed into the River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton adventure film Stand By Me.

Stephen King is one America’s most famous modern writers and is responsible for some of the most iconic horror films of all time. He has written more than 60 books and sold more than 350 million copies worldwide - among his biggest titles are Carrie, The Shining, The Stand, Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, and The Dark Tower series.

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins starred in The Shawshank Redemption

Why did Stephen King sell the film rights to The Shawshank Redemption?

In 1976, by which time King had already established himself as a top writer with Carrie, and Salem’s Lot, the author began The Dollar Baby initiative, in which writers could adapt King’s short stories into a film screenplay for the fee of just $1.

Frank Darabont had taken the opportunity to adapt an earlier King short story, The Woman in the Mist into a short film, and King was impressed with the result. He then offered Darabont the opportunity to adapt Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption for the screen and to direct the film.

Darabont sent King a cheque for $1,000 for the privilege of making the film, which went on to make around $75 million off an estimated $25 million budget, a modest return given how popular it has since become.