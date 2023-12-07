Christmas

The sounds of sleigh bells are ringing and Christmas is almost here. The nights may be dark and the weather far from the summer sun, but that makes it the perfect excuse to enjoy a night in with a good book.

If you want to get in the festive spirit and enjoy a real page turner, you are in luck as there are a whole range of seasonal themed books. But with so much choice, what should you pick?

Here's a few ideas!

Best Christmas crime books

The Yuletide season might just be the coziest time of the year. The nights have closed in, fairy lights are twinkling in your home and it is the perfect time to snuggle up and read a murder mystery.

From Agatha Christie to P.D James there are plenty of festive themed thrillers to keep your blood warm this Christmas!

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas - Agatha Christie

The Queen of Crime has a fantastic festive treat. Waterstone's description reads: "It is Christmas Eve. The Lee family reunion is shattered by a deafening crash of furniture, followed by a high-pitched wailing scream. Upstairs, the tyrannical Simeon Lee lies dead in a pool of blood, his throat slashed.

"But when Hercule Poirot, who is staying in the village with a friend for Christmas, offers to assist, he finds an atmosphere not of mourning but of mutual suspicion. It seems everyone had their own reason to hate the old man..."

It is available to purchase from Waterstones for £9.99.

The Christmas Appeal - Janice Hallett

Bestseller Janice Hallett has returned to the world of her bestselling novel The Appeal for this festive romp. And it has been released just in time for the 2023 Christmas period!

The blurb reads: "One dead Santa. A town full of suspects. Will you discover the truth Christmas in Lower Lockwood, and the Fairway Players are busy rehearsing their festive pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, to raise money for the church roof appeal.

"But despite the season, goodwill is distinctly lacking amongst the amateur dramatics enthusiasts. Sarah-Jane is fending off threats to her new position as Chair, the fibreglass beanstalk might be full of asbestos, and a someone is intent on ruining the panto even before the curtain goes up. Of course there's also the matter of the dead body. Who could possibly have had the victim on their naughty list?"

The Christmas Appeal is available from Waterstones website - priced at £10.99.

Christmas. PA Photo Generic

A Maigret Christmas - Georges Simenon

The famous French detective Maigret finds himself embroiled in a mystery on Christmas day in this short story collection. The blurb reads: "Three seasonal stories set in Paris at Christmas, from the celebrated creator of Inspector Maigret

"It is Christmas in Paris, but beneath the sparkling lights and glittering decorations lie sinister deeds and dark secrets..."

It is available from Waterstones website now - and costs £9.99.

Best Christmas romance books

Get into the festive spirit by falling in love with a wonderful love story. Waterstones have plenty of winter treats to dive into this Christmas:

The Christmas Book Club - Sarah Morgan

Best selling romance author Sarah Morgan has this festive treat waiting for fans to unwrap. The blurb reads: "Could this Christmas be the start of a whole new chapter?

"A long-lasting friendship... Every year, Erica, Claudia, and Anna reunite for their book club holiday. They’re bonded by years of friendship and a deep love of books, but there is still so much they keep from each other . . ."

The book is available from Waterstones website for £8.99.

Wreck the Halls - Tessa Bailey

The best selling romance writer Tessa Bailey has this standalone holiday special waiting for you. The blurb reads: "Melody Gallard may be the daughter of music royalty, but her world is far from glamorous. She spends her days restoring old books and avoiding the limelight (one awkward tabloid photo was enough, thanks). But when a producer offers her a lot of money to reunite her mother’s band on live tv, Mel begins to wonder if it’s time to rattle the cage, shake up her quiet life… and see him again. The only other person who could wrangle the rock and roll divas.

"Beat Dawkins, the lead singer’s son, is Melody’s opposite—the camera loves him, he could charm the pants off anyone, and his mom is not a potential cult leader. Still, they might have been best friends if not for the legendary feud that broke up the band. When they met as teenagers, Mel felt an instant spark, but it’s nothing compared to the wild, intense attraction that builds as they embark on a madcap mission to convince their mothers to perform one last show."

The book is available from Waterstones website and costs £8.49.

Best Christmas books for children

If you want to treat your little ones to a festive book, there are plenty of fantastic options out there. From all time greats and long time favourites, to works from surprising authors.

Here's just a few suggestions for this Christmas:

Letters from Father Christmas - J.R.R Tolkien

Tolkien may best be known for his Lord of the Rings books, but he is also behind this magical festive work. Drawn from the real life letters he sent to his children posing as Father Christmas, it features an accident-prone polar bear and many other wonderful characters.

The blurb reads: "This classic festive book of Tolkien’s amazing Father Christmas letters written to his children between the 1920s and the 1940s has been reworked into a new and attractive edition. It contains brand new high-quality digital reproductions of his amazing letters and pictures, including a number them that have never been printed before."

It is available from Waterstones website for £12.99.

The Night Before Christmas - Charles C. Moore

It was the Night Before Christmas and all through the house... One of the most beloved Christmas works is available in a wonderful book.

The magical artwork by Eric Puybaret is sure to bring visions of sugarplums to everyone's head. With a fabulous foiled cover, this is the perfect Christmas present for any child.

It is available from Waterstones website from £7.99.

The Jolly Christmas Postman - Allan Ahlberg

A bonafide festive classic, this book is one that never loses its magic. The blurb reads: "It's Christmas Eve and the Jolly Postman is delivering greetings to various fairy-tale characters - there's a card for Baby Bear, a game appropriately called 'Beware' for Red Riding Hood from Mr Wolf, a get-well jigsaw for hospitalised Humpty Dumpty and three more surprise envelopes containing letters, cards, etc.

"Everyone's favourite postman keeps on peddling his bicycle up hill and down dale . . . and into everybody's hearts."