Headphones could be perfect gift this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images for Grey Group

Christmas is just around the corner and picking the perfect gifts for the people in your life can be quite the challenge. If you have a music lover in your family, we have pulled together a list of the best presents for 2023.

From tickets to gift cards, quality headphones to Bluetooth speakers, there are plenty of amazing ideas out there. Here's all you need to know:

Good quality headphones

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

For audiophiles, a really good pair of high quality headphones are a complete must. It can make a huge difference and take your music listening to the next level.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are an improvement on their predecessor and are available from Currys - with a 5 star rating from customer reviews. For those who prefer over the ear headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones come roundly recommended by websites such as Louder - which have them listed as the best pair on the market. For the Apple fan AirPods Pro 2 start at £229, and Sony's headphones are priced at £199 at Currys - a £50 discount.

Bluetooth speaker

If you are buying for a music lover this Christmas, they may want to up their speaker game for 2024. There are plenty of high quality Bluetooth speakers out there from the likes of Bose. Sonos currently has discounts on its range of speakers including 25% off the One SL and Move - from £134 and £299 each, respectively.

Tickets for a 2024 concert

What better surprise for a music lover than to get them tickets to see one of their favourite artists live. Plenty of acts have already announced arena and stadium tours in 2024 - including P!NK, Avril Lavigne and Nickelback to mention a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festival tickets - like Victorious, TRNSMT, Reading and Leeds - have also gone on sale and could make the perfect Christmas treat! Ticketmaster has tickets for all of the biggest 2024 events.

Record player and vinyl

Audiophiles will always swear that music sounds better on a turntable than in any other form. HMV has plenty of record players to pick from including the Lenco LS-100 Wood Turntable & Speakers, which currently has £50 off. And what use is a turntable without any vinyl records to play. Taylor Swift's recent re-release of 1989 is available on vinyl from HMV.

Headphone adapter

Modern mobile phones continue to remove the headphone jack and instead have either a USB-C or lighting jack (if you are an Apple user) charger slot instead. An adaptor costs just a couple of quid but could be a real life saver for music lovers!

Amazon has plenty of USB-C adaptors available, while Apple sells a lightning jack to headphone adapter.

Britney Spears book

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest music book - and one of the biggest of the year in general - The Women in Me: Britney Spears is a deeply compelling read. NationalWorld's staff loved this one and for fans of pop music it is simply a must read!

The Woman in Me is currently available in hardback only and costs £12.99 at Waterstones - it is available both in store and online.

Soundwave poster

A bit more of a quirky one, but if the music lover in your life has a favourite song they would want to immortalise, you could get them a soundwave poster. The Wavroom guarantees delivery by Christmas if you order by December 8.

Lacrimosa - board game

For fans of classical music and board games, Lacrimosa could be the perfect gift this Christmas. The game sees players participate in the completion of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's last piece: the Requiem. It is 28% off on Zatu Games and now costs £42.99. The game is playable for 1-4 players.

Band/ artist T-Shirt

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why not treat the music lover in your life to a new t-shirt, jumper or hoodie from their favourite artist. Bands, singers and acts will have their own merch stores but websites such as Merchbar are also selling products this Christmas.

Music gift card