Totally Killer Director Nahnatchka Khan described the movie as: 'Back to the Future, but with a serial killer twist'

The ultimate time-travelling horror movie Totally Killer has just dropped on Amazon Prime in time for Halloween.

Described by Director Nahnatchka Khan (American Dad!) as "Back to the Future, but with a serial killer twist," Totally Killer ticks all the boxes combining time travel, 80s sleaze, a cabin in the woods and a killer on the loose.

Starring Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as American teenager Jamie Hughes and Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as her overprotective mum Pam, this comedy horror from Blumhouse follows her on Halloween as she embarks on a perilous journey back to 1987 to stop the serial killer from striking again.

Here's everything you need to know about Totally Killer.

Totally Killer - release date on Amazon Prime

Totally Killer is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 6 October.

Totally Killer - what is it about?

Here is the official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video: "35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever."

Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes in Totally Killer (Photo: Courtesy of Prime)

Speaking about the plot, Director Nahnatchka Khan described Totally Killer as: “Back to the Future, but with a serial killer twist," continuing: "getting to go back in time and do some of those kills, eighties-style, I thought it was so smart and clever. And I knew I wanted to bring in the sort of true crime craze that's been going on, where people would have dedicated podcasts to the Sweet Sixteen Killer and crime timelines."

Totally Killer - is there a trailer?

Yes, the trailer for the time-travelling horror movie dropped on September 12, you can watch it below.

Totally Killer cast

Totally Killer features an all-star cast. Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka leads the way as Jamie Hughes, a frustrated teenager who is fed up with her mother always trying to get her to stay home on Halloween, that is until a chance encounter sees her sent back in time to 1987, giving her the chance to stop the serial killer in their tracks.

Her mother, Pam is played by Modern Family's Julie Bowen, Halloween is a tough time for Pam, as in 1987 her best friends were murdered by a serial killer on the loose. The younger version of Pam is played by Olivia Holt who is best known for her role in Kickin’ It.

Whilst Randall Park from Fresh Off the Boat stars as the disbelieving 1987 Sheriff Denis Lim, who finds Jamie's claim she has travelled from the future hard to grasp, even stating in the trailer: "hate time travel movies, they never make any sense!"

Here is the Totally Killer cast line-up:

Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes

Julie Bowen as Pam Hughes

Olivia Holt as teen Pam

Lochlyn Munro as Blake

Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson as teen Lauren

Liana Liberato as Tiffany

Kelcey Mawema as Amelia

Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa

Anna Diaz as Heather

Ella Choi as Kara

Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar as Randy

Nathaniel Appiah as Doug

Jonathan Potts as Chris

Charlie Gillespie as teen Blake

Randall Park as Sheriff Denis Lim

