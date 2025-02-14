Cuddle up on the sofa this Valentine’s Day with some iconic and hilarious romcoms, all available on streaming.

Romantic comedies have become a key part of celebrating Valentine’s Day, with couple across the globe settling down to snuggle on the sofa after a romantic day together. But in the age where everything is available at the click of a button, settling on what to watch can often dampen the mood.

NationalWorld has you covered - here’s a list of some of the best original and classic romcoms and where to find them so you can spend less time trawling through streaming services and more time with your loved one.

Hit Man - Netflix

Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison in Hit Man | Brian Roedel / Courtesy of Netflix

Hit Man, starring Glen Powell in the lead role, is an unconventional romantic comedy but a very welcomed entry to the genre. Powell, who co-wrote the film with Richard Linklater, stars as Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered psychology professor who becomes an undercover agent for the New Orleans Police Department.

Posing as a hit man, Gary lures people into soliciting ‘hits’ from him and finds himself a natural at the role. That is before he meets Madison…

This charmingly original romcom has everything to keep all types of viewers enthralled - twists, fantastic dialogue and electric chemistry between the two leads.

Crazy, Stupid, Love - Netflix

Crazy, Stupid, Love has become a modern classic romcom | Warner Bros.

Crazy, Stupid, Love has become a modern romcom classic, so why not revisit it on the sofa this Valentine’s Day? With a star-studded cast that includes Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore to name but a few, this ensemble romcom has become a favourite after hitting cinemas in 2011.

The story follows Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) who has recently separated from his wife and is looking for guidance on how to get back into dating. He meets ladies man Jacob (Ryan Gosling) who teaches him how to speak to women once again, as well as giving him a huge makeover.

We won’t spoil anything here if you haven’t seen it, but Crazy, Stupid, Love features one of the greatest romcom reveals of all time, with one memorable scene guaranteed to leave you in tears of laughter.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - Netflix

Another noughties classic on the list is How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, this 2003 romantic comedy is based on a book of the same name by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long.

The story follows Andie, a journalist working at a women’s magazine who has ambitions of writing about hard-hitting topics. Instead, she’s been stuck writing ‘how-to’ style articles, the latest of which is ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ - inspired by her friend’s recent break-up.

At the same time, advertising executive Ben wagers with a big diamond client that he has enough insight into the romance of the product to make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. What ensues is hilarity as Andie tries to get Ben to ditch her as soon as possible, while Ben does everything he can to make her fall in love.

Notting Hill - Netflix

Notting Hill | UIP

Notting Hill is undoubtedly one of the most classic British romcoms, with legend of the genre Hugh Grant acting alongside Julia Roberts.The film follows a romance between bookshop keeper William Thacker (Hugh Grant) and Hollywood actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts).

The film is irresistibly charming and features all of the expected troupes from a 90s Hugh Grant romcom. Notting Hill also has one of the most famous romcom lines of all time. Catch this classic on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.

10 Things I Hate About You - Disney+

10 Things I Hate About You stars Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger | Getty Images

Now for the teen romcoms, and (at least in my opinion) they don’t come quite as perfect as 10 Things I Hate About You. This 1999 film is a retelling of William Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew, and was arguably the best of the Shakespeare revival genre that grew in popularity throughout the late 90s.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the first clue about Shakespeare however, as the story is very accessible to romcom audiences. It follows antisocial rebel Kat (Julia Stiles) and her younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik). Their overprotective father wants to prevent Bianca from dating boys as much as he can, and gives her an ultimatum - she can only date when her sister, who is not remotely interested in the notion, dates.

Learning of the ultimatum, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who has a huge crush on Bianca, pays the school’s resident bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) to date Kat.

Love, Simon - Disney+

This 2018 teen romcom drama is based on the book ‘Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda’ by Becky Albertalli. It follows Simon (Nick Robinson), a teenage boy who is forced to come out as gay to his friends and family after a blackmailer threatens to tell the entire school unless he helps him get with his friend Abby.

At the same time, Simon is trying to figure out the identity of an online pen-pal who goes by the name ‘Blue’. Simon has fallen for the person, with his friend Leah (Katherine Langford) telling him that ‘Blue’ had written an online confession about being closeted.

Love, Simon is a sweetly funny look at a world rarely seen in romcoms and would make for a refreshing watch this Valentine’s Day.

Rye Lane - Disney+

Rye Lane | Searchlight Pictures

Rye Lane is one of the most original British romcoms to be released in the last decade. Released in 2023 and starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane follows a chance encounter between Dom and Yas.

We watch as Yas and Dom get to know each other while travelling through South London with ups and downs in their early meeting. Rye Lane has fantastic lead performances and a sweet story at its centre - and for romcom fans, there’s one memorable cameo appearance that you won’t see coming!

When Harry Met Sally - Prime Video

When Harry Met Sally is considered a classic romcom | MGM Studios

Another classic romcom on the list of When Harry Met Sally. This 1989 Rob Reiner flick stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as Sally and Harry, two people thrust together after graduating college.

Harry, who is dating Sally’s friend Amanda, is forced to ride-share with Sally, with the pair on the way to New York City from Chicago. On the drive, they get to know each other but the encounter ends sourly. The film then drops in every five years, showing that Sally and Harry’s connection is at different points in their lives.

Tick off another classic romcom scene with When Harry Met Sally, with the much-parodied diner scene holding a place in Hollywood history.

Red, White & Royal Blue - Prime Video

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue is a 2023 romcom film starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, it follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the first female president of the United States, as he begins a secret relationship with Prince Henry (Galitzine), who is the ‘spare’ to the British Throne.

Perez and Galtizine’s chemistry is fantastic in this at times racy enemies-to-lovers romcom and the bonkers plot offers up some very funny moments. Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Uma Thurman as the US President and Stephen Fry as King James III.

Palm Springs - Prime Video

Another original romcom for the list is the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti film Palm Springs. For those looking for something a little different in their romcoms, this flick offers a dash of sci-fi in their romance.

It follows Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who meet each other at a wedding and hit it off. After leaving the wedding together to go into the nearby desert, Nyles is mysteriously shot and after following him into a cave, Sarah finds herself in a time-loop, experiencing the day of the wedding again when she wakes up.

This Groundhog Day-inspired film also stars Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons. Palm Springs was lauded by both critics and audiences when it was released in 2020.

Anyone But You - NOW TV

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You | Sony

A second inclusion for the genre’s newest favourite star Glen Powell - he stars in this charming and fiery romcom alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. Anyone But You became a huge hit across the globe after strong word-of-mouth reviews and if you didn’t get a chance to catch it in cinemas, it’s now on streaming.

In Anyone But You, the initially sweet connection between Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) turns sour after a one night stand gone-wrong. Six months later, the pair cross paths again when Bea’s sister Halle becomes engaged to Ben’s sister Claudia, organising a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia.

In a bid to curb meddling from the family after the arrival of their exes, Bea and Ben agree to pretend to be madly in love with each other despite despising each other. What ensues is some hilarious moments, with some racy and electric chemistry to go with it.

Bridget Jones trilogy (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, Bridget Jones’s Baby) - NOW TV

Catch up with the Bridget Jones trilogy before seeing the fourth installment, Bridget Jone: Mad About The Boy, in cinemas now. | Universal Pictures

Celebrate the release of the fourth Bridget Jones film by catching up with the three previous installments on NOW TV. Go back to the beginning with Bridget Jones’s Diary and watch as the bumbling single woman has her life changed when two men - Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) - fight for her affection, all while Bridget (Renee Zellweger) pours every thought, feeling and development into her diary.

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason picks up quickly after the end of the first film, while Bridget Jones’s Baby picks up again 12 years after that. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, starring Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor, is in cinemas now, ready for you to catch once you’ve caught up with the trilogy on Valentine’s Day.