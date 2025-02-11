Valentine's Day 2025: Last-minute staycations you can book and destination ideas for a memorable Valentine’s with your loved one
IHG Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of enchanting escapes, perfect for couples looking for a spontaneous yet special way to celebrate. From last-minute city escapes to countryside hideaways, intimate dinners, or even a Galentine’s gathering, IHG Hotels & Resorts has the perfect staycation to make February 14th unforgettable.
There are also many other hotel and destination ideas that could give you some inspiration before Friday. Take a look at the ideas below.
voco St. David’s Cardiff (Cardiff)
Guests can indulge in the Romance Retreat package, including an overnight stay with breakfast, a bottle of prosecco, and truffles in their room. The experience is complete with a Valentine’s sharing menu at Tir a Môr, paired with a bottle of wine.
Both secluded destinations will be offering a ‘Romance package’ as well as a ‘Stay and Dine’ package for guests interested in venturing into the picturesque English countryside.
A Luxurious Escape for couples at The Langley, Buckinghamshire
Indulge in romance at The Langley, a stunning 5-star hotel set within 150 acres of idyllic Buckinghamshire countryside. Treat your loved one to a bespoke experience with the exclusive Valentine’s Day package, featuring luxurious accommodations, champagne on arrival, and a gourmet candlelit dinner. Enhance your escape with a relaxing couples’ spa treatment or unwind in the tranquil surroundings with a romantic walk through our beautifully manicured gardens.
Napier's at Oxford Thames (Oxford)
Indulge in an intimate candlelit dinner with your chosen Valentine, surrounded by the timeless beauty of Oxfordshire’s countryside. The chef-curated menu combines locally sourced ingredients with culinary flair, promising an unforgettable dining experience.
The perfect budget-friendly option for those looking to experience the charm of Paris without compromising on comfort. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast before enjoying a romantic stroll along the peaceful canals.
voco Grand Central (Glasgow)
Champagne Central, voco Grand Central’s exclusive bar and lounge, brings back its beloved Month of Love menu this February, offering a Valentine’s-inspired dining experience for couples looking to treat themselves.
Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam – City Hall (Amsterdam)
Enjoy easy access to romantic canal cruises and historic sites, with a complimentary buffet. This is the perfect cost-effective choice for couples looking to keep things budget friendly this Valentines Day.
Celebrate Romance in the Swiss Alps
Escape to the romantic haven of The Chedi 5-star hotel in Andermatt, where alpine beauty meets unparalleled luxury. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the hotel offers a magical setting for couples to create unforgettable memories.
A Romantic Getaway at Palm House
Escape to the sun-soaked elegance of the Palm House Hotel in the heart of Palm Beach, where love and luxury come together for an unforgettable romantic retreat. Nestled in a prime location, just steps away from the beach and the iconic Worth Avenue, the Palm House Hotel offers an intimate, chic atmosphere perfect for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure.