With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there are a number of last-minute romantic getaways or unique staycation ideas you can book.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IHG Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of enchanting escapes, perfect for couples looking for a spontaneous yet special way to celebrate. From last-minute city escapes to countryside hideaways, intimate dinners, or even a Galentine’s gathering, IHG Hotels & Resorts has the perfect staycation to make February 14th unforgettable.

There are also many other hotel and destination ideas that could give you some inspiration before Friday. Take a look at the ideas below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can indulge in the Romance Retreat package, including an overnight stay with breakfast, a bottle of prosecco, and truffles in their room. The experience is complete with a Valentine’s sharing menu at Tir a Môr, paired with a bottle of wine.

Both secluded destinations will be offering a ‘Romance package’ as well as a ‘Stay and Dine’ package for guests interested in venturing into the picturesque English countryside.

A Luxurious Escape for couples at The Langley, Buckinghamshire

Indulge in romance at The Langley, a stunning 5-star hotel set within 150 acres of idyllic Buckinghamshire countryside. Treat your loved one to a bespoke experience with the exclusive Valentine’s Day package, featuring luxurious accommodations, champagne on arrival, and a gourmet candlelit dinner. Enhance your escape with a relaxing couples’ spa treatment or unwind in the tranquil surroundings with a romantic walk through our beautifully manicured gardens.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there are a number of last-minute romantic getaways or unique staycation ideas you can book. (Photo: Langley Hotel/Facebook) | Langley Hotel/Facebook

Indulge in an intimate candlelit dinner with your chosen Valentine, surrounded by the timeless beauty of Oxfordshire’s countryside. The chef-curated menu combines locally sourced ingredients with culinary flair, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The perfect budget-friendly option for those looking to experience the charm of Paris without compromising on comfort. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast before enjoying a romantic stroll along the peaceful canals.

Champagne Central, voco Grand Central’s exclusive bar and lounge, brings back its beloved Month of Love menu this February, offering a Valentine’s-inspired dining experience for couples looking to treat themselves.

Enjoy easy access to romantic canal cruises and historic sites, with a complimentary buffet. This is the perfect cost-effective choice for couples looking to keep things budget friendly this Valentines Day.

Celebrate Romance in the Swiss Alps

Escape to the romantic haven of The Chedi 5-star hotel in Andermatt, where alpine beauty meets unparalleled luxury. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the hotel offers a magical setting for couples to create unforgettable memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Romantic Getaway at Palm House

Escape to the sun-soaked elegance of the Palm House Hotel in the heart of Palm Beach, where love and luxury come together for an unforgettable romantic retreat. Nestled in a prime location, just steps away from the beach and the iconic Worth Avenue, the Palm House Hotel offers an intimate, chic atmosphere perfect for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure.