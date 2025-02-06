Loveholidays has shared its last-minute Valentine’s Day city breaks - and winter sun getaways in March.

Standout deals include 3-night breaks to popular cities Barcelona, Prague, and Gdansk, all for under £300pp. Winter sun deals in March also include 7-night holidays in hotspots such as Tunisia, Malta and Egypt from just £259pp. Listed below are loveholidays last-minute Valentines and March getaway deals.

Valentine’s Day city breaks

4* Occidental Atenea Mar - Adults Only, Barcelona, Spain

Travel dates: 3 nights from 12th February 2025. Price: From £229pp. Basis: Room only. Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Ryanair

There is an outdoor freshwater swimming pool, complete with sun loungers and parasols, as well as a wellness area featuring a sauna, steam bath, and hammam. Nova Mar Bella beach is just a stone’s throw away, whilst the metro station is a short walk away, for travel to Barcelona’s vibrant city centre.

5* Grandium Hotel Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

Travel dates: 3 nights from 12th February 2025. Price: From £239pp. Board Basis: Room Only. Flights: Departing from London Luton with easyJet

Grandium Hotel Prague is situated in the historic city of Prague, just a stone’s throw from Prague’s most famous landmarks and museums. Within walking distance of the Old Town, guests can see Prague Astronomical Clock, a gorgeous Medieval timepiece on the facade of city hall, as well as walk across the iconic Charles Bridge. The hotel houses a buffet-style breakfast, as well as an à la carte restaurant and a bar to enjoy evening drinks after exploring Czech’s capital city.

4* Hotel Sadova, Gdansk, Poland

Travel dates: 3 nights from 13th February 2025. Price: From £239pp. Basis: Room only. Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Ryanair

Elegant Hotel Sadova combines contemporary style with rustic decor, and is located in a prime position for exploring Gdansk’s main attractions. There is an indoor freshwater swimming pool complete with sun loungers for relaxation, alongside a spa and wellness centre featuring a sauna and offering massages and treatments. The Old City is a short walk away, where guests will find the National Maritime Museum, as well as an array of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions.

Last-minute winter sun holidays

4* Qawra Palace Resort & Spa, St Paul's Bay, Malta

Travel dates: 7 nights from 1st March 2025. Price: From £259pp. Basis: Breakfast Included. Flights: Departing from London Luton with Ryanair

Qawra Palace Resort & Spa sits on the shores of St. Paul’s Bay. Offering a great range of restaurants, contemporary-designed guest rooms, a tranquil spa and plenty for children to enjoy, QAWRA Palace Resort & Spa is perfect for families seeking a getaway in the Maltese sunshine. Mini golf and snorkelling are some of the daily activities on offer, whilst in the evening the hotel operates an entertainment programme featuring live music and themed dinner nights.

5* Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace, Monastir, Tunisia

Travel dates: 7 nights from 15th March 2025. Price: From £319pp. Basis: Breakfast & Dinner. Flights: Departing from London Gatwick with easyJet

Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace near Monastir enjoys a prime beachfront location with direct access to its private stretch of sand. Surrounded by the Mediterranean, this stylish resort blends luxury and charm, and has easy access to Monastir’s tourist centre and nearby attractions. Some of the guest rooms have jacuzzis, and there is a spacious outdoor pool surrounded by sunloungers. For those seeking relaxation, there is a spa and wellness centre complete with a traditional Turkish hammam. Families are well catered for, with a kids’ club for ages 2 to 12, a baby club for younger children, and a dedicated play area, ensuring a stress-free stay for those travelling with little ones.

4* Tivoli Hotel Aqua Park, Sharm el Sheikh, Red Sea, Egypt

Travel dates: 7 nights from 11th March 2025. Price: From £369pp. Basis: Breakfast Included. Flights: Departing from London Stansted with AJet

Tivoli Hotel Aqua Park is a fantastic choice for families seeking fun-filled days in Sharm el Sheikh. With its own aqua park featuring six water slides and multiple swimming pools, this hotel promises endless entertainment for guests of all ages. Active guests can enjoy table tennis, beach volleyball, aerobics, and fitness facilities. For beach lovers, the hotel provides a shuttle service to El-Kheima Beach, where guests can enjoy the coral-rich waters. Evening entertainment includes live music professional shows and a nightclub for adults.