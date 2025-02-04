Getaway this Valentine’s Day with a romantic retreat, perfect for two.

There are a number of handpicked hideaways curated by experts that promise cosy nights, stunning settings, and all making for the ultimate romantic escape. Cottages.com have a variety of cosy cottages perfect for couple’s this Valentine’s. One property available to book is a charming upside-down cottage, while another property availalble is a beautifully converted barn.

If you are looking for more inspiration for a Valentine’s stay then also look no further than Tinwood Estate. Located in the stunning South Downs, the Estate recently opened five more luxury lodges nestled within their vineyard.

Each lodge has been beautifully designed and features its own private decked terrace overlooking the vines, as well as a jacuzzi bath, and all the little luxuries that are the cornerstone of an exceptional staycation. Tinwood is completely dog friendly and guests have access to their onsite barrel sauna, making it a perfect decamp from the daily grind, and the ideal countryside retreat to relax with your loved ones.

Set in the heart of the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, this charming upside-down cottage offers a cosy retreat for couples seeking to explore the beauty of the North York Moors and nearby Yorkshire Dales. Sleeps 2. 1 bed. 2 dogs welcome. 3 nights in Feb or March from £315 (was £359).

A beautifully converted shepherd’s hut with a luxury twist, The Challoners boasts a freestanding bath, a private veranda, and a secluded countryside setting. This off-grid retreat is perfect for stargazing and intimate evenings by the fire. Sleeps 2. 1 bed. 2 dogs welcome. 3 nights in Feb or March from £467.

Romantic and full of character, The Dovecote is a beautifully converted barn perfect for couples. With its cosy living room, king-size bed, and peaceful garden overlooking fields, it’s a tranquil escape set within the rolling Lincolnshire Wolds. Sleeps 2. 1 bed. 3 nights in Feb or March from £315.

The Dovecote, Lincolnshire. (Photo: Cottages.com) | Cottages.com

This luxurious shepherd’s hut enjoys an enviable location near the Brecon Beacons. With a private outdoor bath, panoramic views over Llandegfedd Reservoir, the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains, and rustic interior charm, it’s a perfect choice for couples seeking seclusion. Sleeps 2. 1 bed. 1 dog welcome. 3 nights in Feb or March from £335.

Escape to a romantic retreat at this beautifully restored 1707 back kitchen, nestled on off-grid Bonfield Ghyll Farm; a working sheep and dairy farm in the heart of the North York Moors. With no mains electricity and eco-friendly power this back-to-basics haven offers a true break from modern life and a chance to reconnect with your significant other. Outside, relax in the handmade wood-fired hot tub with stunning valley views or enjoy the star-filled skies. Sleeps 2. 1 bed. 2 dogs welcome. 3 nights in March from £345 (was £415).

Vineyard Staycations at Tinwood Estate

For a fully immersed vineyard experience, a stay in one of Tinwood Estate’s eight luxury lodges is a must. Perfect for couples looking for a romantic retreat or friends seeking a countryside escape, the lodges at Tinwood provide a tranquil base away from the hustle and bustle and overlook a stunning vineyard. Tinwood also has close ties with local restaurants, bars and tourist attractions, with lodge guests receiving exclusive discounts on experiences in the area. This includes free self-scheduled test drives in a Tesla to discover the local area, discounted flying experiences with Ultimate High, and discounted entry to Weald & Downland Living Museum.

Getaway this Valentine’s Day with a romantic retreat, perfect for two. (Photos: Tinwood Estate Wines/Facebook) | Tinwood Estate Wines/Facebook

Open all year round, each lodge features:

Nespresso Coffee Machine

Super King-Sized Bed

Finest Egyptian Cotton bedding

2-person jacuzzi bath

Huge walk-in shower

Double sinks

Heating and Air Conditioning

Private Decked Terrace with Vineyard View

Flat Screen TV

WiFi

Stocked Wine Fridge available to purchase

Use of mountain bikes

Oak Barrel Sauna