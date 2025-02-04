The UK is brimming with charming destinations that promise romance, adventure, and plenty of time to unwind. (Photo: Hoseasons) | Hoseasons

The UK is brimming with charming destinations that promise romance, adventure, and plenty of time to unwind.

Think picturesque walks through rolling hills, evenings spent in front of a crackling fire or relaxing in a hot tub with stunning views. From the beauty of the Lake District to the countryside charm of Yorkshire, these romantic getaways offer the perfect mix of relaxation and exploration.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, planning a spontaneous weekend, or simply looking to escape the hustle and bustle, these handpicked hot tub holiday locations from Hoseasons offer the ideal romantic staycation. Listed below are properties still available to book.

For couples craving quality time, Tilford Woods Lodge Retreat offers a romantic getaway in the heart of Surrey Hills’ Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Unwind in a private lodge featuring a solid wood deck for al fresco dining, a hot tub to soak under the stars, and even a sauna in select log cabins. Feed the local ducks, enjoy a leisurely drink at the village pub, or explore nearby trails, perfect for hand-in-hand strolls through nature.

A 3-night stay for up to 4 people costs from £179 (was £305) in February, £265 (was £325) in March or £279 (was £395) in April.

Tucked away in tranquil woodland just minutes from Ullswater, Flusco Wood provides the perfect blend of luxury and natural beauty. The sleek, boutique-style lodges feature modern touches, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas and cosy bedrooms.

A 3-night stay for up to 4 people costs from £369 (was £409) in February, £385 (was £475) in March or £385 (was £475) in April.

Treat your other half with an escape to the Yorkshire Dales. The area’s dramatic landscapes, which inspired the Brontës, are ideal for outdoor adventures. Explore iconic spots like Malham Cove, Brimham Rocks, and the Pennine Way. For a touch of local culture, visit nearby market towns such as Skipton and Leyburn or visit Ripon’s historic Fountains Abbey.

A 3-night stay for up to 2 people costs from £325 (was £405) in February, £359 (was £449) in March or £375 (was £465) in April.

Nestled in the stunning Peak District National Park, Rivendale Lodge Retreat promises an indulgent romantic escape. Offering elegant lodges and treehouses, it’s the perfect setting for couples seeking relaxation and adventure, with scenic walking and cycling trails right on the doorstep.

A 3-night stay for up to 2 people costs from £179 (was £199) in February, £199 (was £255) in March or £225 (was £315) in April.