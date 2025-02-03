With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Asda has announced the return of its popular Valentine's Day Dine In deal for 2025, landing in stores and online in a matter of days.

With an impressive 47 products to choose from and six new ones specifically for this year, shoppers can choose one starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink - all for just £11.97. Savings of up to £12.86 can be made when purchasing the products as part of the deal, versus purchasing them individually.

Offering customers top quality at an unbeatable price for all, with no loyalty cards needed, the deal works out at just under £6 per person for a three-course meal with wine and an extra side. It’s also been Taste Approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

With Asda’s Dine In offer delivered through its Bistro by Asda range, customers can expect restaurant inspired dishes without the restuarant price tag. The Bistro Dine in for 2 meal deal was created by the supermarket last year, and it was loved by customers, so it’s been brought back for 2025.

Customers can choose from a delicious range of starters as part of the Dine In offer, including the new and Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved, star of the show - Bistro Prawn Cocktail - king prawns in a creamy Cognac infused cocktail sauce, made with tangy Italian lemon juice. Other starter options include 2 Bistro Goats Cheese & Caramelised Onion Tarts and Crispy Mac and Cheese Bites.

For the main event, shoppers can indulge in the new Sirloin with Smoked Garlic & Pink Peppercorn Heart Butter Pellet, or the new Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved, Bistro Salmon Fillets Topped with Black pepper & Lemon Zest with Dill & Lemon Heart Butter.

Leaving no one heartbroken on the special day, Asda’s Valentine’s Day Dine In includes options for vegan customers too, with Bistro Breaded No-Brie Hearts to start and new Bistro Mushroom Stroganoff Pies for main, with options to mix and match vegan-friendly side dishes to form the perfect feast, such as the new Bistro Braised Red Cabbage, now made from a vegan recipe.

No meal is complete without generous sides, and Asda’s offer includes the Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved Bistro Cauliflower Cheese - tender cauliflower florets layered with mozzarella, Barber's vintage cheddar, Emmental and Pecorino cheese sauce, topped with a blend of extra mature cheddar and parsley. Other options for sides include the Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved Bistro Beef Dripping Skin On Chips and Bistro Potato Dauphinoise.

There is always room for dessert, and this year customers can choose the Bistro Melt in the Middle Belgian Chocolate Pudding, new Bistro Strawberries with Belgian Chocolate Dip or the new and Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved Bistro Vanilla Panna Cotta Hearts with Heritage Raspberry & Prosecco Jelly.

Allowing lovebirds to say “cheers“ to the occasion, alcoholic drinks are also included as part of the impressive £11.97 Dine In offer. With branded favourites, options include La Moneda Merlot Red Wine, Mariana Bay Sauvignon Blanc White Wine and Casaluis Cava Brut. No/low alcohol and soft drinks are also up for grabs, including the iconic and Good Housekeeping Institute Taste Approved Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rosé Wine and Bottlegreen Presse.

Asda’s Valentine’s Day Bistro Dine In offer will be available between Thursday 6 to Sunday 16 February in-store and also between Friday 7 and 14 February on asda.com.