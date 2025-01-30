Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Treat your beloved to a special three-course meal from the comfort of your own home with the Sainsbury’s Taste The Difference Valentine’s meal deal - for less than £10 per head.

This February 14, Sainsbury’s is making it easier than ever to enjoy a mouth-watering restaurant-quality meal from your own dining room with the return of its special Valentine’s Taste the Difference Dine In for 2.

Available in store and online from Monday February 10 to Sunday February 16, this Dine in for £18 meal deal includes everything you need for an indulgent evening with decadent dishes.

Customers can choose from a carefully curated selection of Taste the Difference items that serve two to create the perfect Valentine’s feast, with a total of 35 products available across the range, so there’s something to suit all tastebuds.

Available in selected Sainsbury’s supermarkets and online, the Valentine’s Dine In for 2 with Nectar Prices ensures everyone can celebrate the day of love without breaking the bank or the hassle of making reservations.

Sainsbury's Valentine's Day Taste the Difference 2025 meal deal. Photo by Sainsbury's. | Sainsbury's

Customers can choose from the options below:

Starters

Taste the Difference 2 Vintage Cheddar & Leek Tarts (V)

Taste the Difference Valentine’s Scallop Gratin

Taste the Difference Italian Calabrian Selection

Taste the Difference 8 Tempura Bubble King Prawns

Taste the Difference 4 Breaded Camembert with Cranberry (V)

Taste the Difference Vegan Antipasti Platter (Ve)

Taste the Difference 2 Prawn Cocktails

Sides

Taste the Difference Chunky Triple Cook Chips (Ve)

Taste the Difference Dauphinoise Potatoes (V)

Taste the Difference Cauliflower Cheese (V)

Taste the Difference Rainbow Chard Vegetable Medley (V)

Taste the Difference Green Vegetable Selection (V)

Taste the Difference Hasselback Potatoes with Pink Peppercorn Butter (V)

Taste the Difference Truffle & Pecorino Topped Triple Cooked Chips (V)

Taste the Difference Creamed Spinach (V)

Mains

Taste the Difference Sirloin Steak with Heart-Shaped Butter

Taste the Difference Rump Steak with Heart-Shaped Butter

Taste the Difference Plant Based Mushroom Wellington (Ve)

Taste the Difference Duck Legs with Cherry Teriyaki Glaze

Taste the Difference Chicken Arrabiatta

Taste the Difference Fish Pie

Taste the Difference Beef Lasagne

Desserts

Taste the Difference Lemon Tarts (V)

Taste the Difference Chocolate Melt in the Middle pudding (V)

Taste the Difference Cookie Chocolate Torte (Ve)

Taste the Difference Morello Cherry Cheesecake (V)

Taste the Difference Bee Mine Desserts (V)

Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Pudding (V)

Taste the Difference Amaretto Tiramisu (V)

Drinks

Taste the Difference Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc 75cl

Taste the Difference Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl

Taste the Difference Grenache Rosé 75cl

Taste the Difference DOC Prosecco 75cl

Taste the Difference Pink Grapefruit G&T 75cl

Nozeco 75cl

Appletiser

Sparkling Apple Juice 75cl

Coca-Cola Original Taste 4x250ml

Diet Coke 4x 250ml