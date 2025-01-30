Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Valentine's meal deal 2025: Three indulgent courses for £18 - full menu
This February 14, Sainsbury’s is making it easier than ever to enjoy a mouth-watering restaurant-quality meal from your own dining room with the return of its special Valentine’s Taste the Difference Dine In for 2.
Available in store and online from Monday February 10 to Sunday February 16, this Dine in for £18 meal deal includes everything you need for an indulgent evening with decadent dishes.
Customers can choose from a carefully curated selection of Taste the Difference items that serve two to create the perfect Valentine’s feast, with a total of 35 products available across the range, so there’s something to suit all tastebuds.
Available in selected Sainsbury’s supermarkets and online, the Valentine’s Dine In for 2 with Nectar Prices ensures everyone can celebrate the day of love without breaking the bank or the hassle of making reservations.
Customers can choose from the options below:
Starters
- Taste the Difference 2 Vintage Cheddar & Leek Tarts (V)
- Taste the Difference Valentine’s Scallop Gratin
- Taste the Difference Italian Calabrian Selection
- Taste the Difference 8 Tempura Bubble King Prawns
- Taste the Difference 4 Breaded Camembert with Cranberry (V)
- Taste the Difference Vegan Antipasti Platter (Ve)
- Taste the Difference 2 Prawn Cocktails
Sides
- Taste the Difference Chunky Triple Cook Chips (Ve)
- Taste the Difference Dauphinoise Potatoes (V)
- Taste the Difference Cauliflower Cheese (V)
- Taste the Difference Rainbow Chard Vegetable Medley (V)
- Taste the Difference Green Vegetable Selection (V)
- Taste the Difference Hasselback Potatoes with Pink Peppercorn Butter (V)
- Taste the Difference Truffle & Pecorino Topped Triple Cooked Chips (V)
- Taste the Difference Creamed Spinach (V)
Mains
- Taste the Difference Sirloin Steak with Heart-Shaped Butter
- Taste the Difference Rump Steak with Heart-Shaped Butter
- Taste the Difference Plant Based Mushroom Wellington (Ve)
- Taste the Difference Duck Legs with Cherry Teriyaki Glaze
- Taste the Difference Chicken Arrabiatta
- Taste the Difference Fish Pie
- Taste the Difference Beef Lasagne
Desserts
- Taste the Difference Lemon Tarts (V)
- Taste the Difference Chocolate Melt in the Middle pudding (V)
- Taste the Difference Cookie Chocolate Torte (Ve)
- Taste the Difference Morello Cherry Cheesecake (V)
- Taste the Difference Bee Mine Desserts (V)
- Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Pudding (V)
- Taste the Difference Amaretto Tiramisu (V)
Drinks
- Taste the Difference Western Cape Sauvignon Blanc 75cl
- Taste the Difference Limestone Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl
- Taste the Difference Grenache Rosé 75cl
- Taste the Difference DOC Prosecco 75cl
- Taste the Difference Pink Grapefruit G&T 75cl
- Nozeco 75cl
- Appletiser
- Sparkling Apple Juice 75cl
- Coca-Cola Original Taste 4x250ml
- Diet Coke 4x 250ml
