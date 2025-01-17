Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most romantic date in the calendar - Valentine’s Day - is just less than a month away - and the first supermarket meal deal has been announced by Co-Op.

Co-op has unveiled its Valentine’s Day Dine in Deal for two, with people able to choose a main meal, side and bottle of wine from the retailer’s premium Irresistible range for just £10 - saving up to £8.85.

Available between February 5 and 19 in-stores and online, pairs can enjoy a ‘Irresistible' dining experience with a wide-range of gastro-inspired meals. They available from the convenience retailer’s premium own-brand food and drink range as part of the Dine in Deal for £10, including six new lines.

Dishes feature British meat or responsibly sourced fish and use only the highest quality ingredients and produce to deliver delicious meals packed with flavour. There’s also vegetarian and vegan options. Each Irresistible main is easy to cook too without compromising quality.

New highlights from this year’s menu includes:

Chicken parmigiana, with succulent British chicken breasts coated with a crisp parmigiano reggiano and ciabatta crumb, topped with rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Salmon En Croute featuring barber’s cave aged cheddar and creamy white wine and sicilian lemon sauce.

Beef Bourguignon, prepared with british hereford beef which is slow cooked for six hours in a rich red wine sauce with onions, button mushrooms, and smoked bacon.

The full range available in the Valentine’s meal deal includes:

Irresistible main

New main dishes

NEW Irresistible Chicken Parmigiana 460g

NEW Irresistible Chicken & Wine Sauce 480g

NEW Irresistible Salmon En Croute 425g

NEW Irresistible Vegan Mushroom Wellington 376g

NEW Irresistible Beef Bourguignon 550g

NEW Irresistible Chicken, Ham & Leek 250g

Returning favourite main dishes

Irresistible Macaroni Cheese 700g

Irresistible Hereford Ranch Steaks 306g

Irresistible Lasagne Al Forno 700g

Irresistible side

Irresistible Mash Potato 400g

Irresistible Triple Cooked Chunky Chips 360g

Irresistible EVOO Flatbread Garlic and Parsley 155g

Irresistible Dauphinoise Potatoes 400g

Irresistible Vegetable Steamer 250g

Irresistible drink

Irresistible Prosecco 75cl

Irresistible Rioja Crianza 75cl

Irresistible Solo Pale Spanish Rose 75cl

Irresistible Pinot Grigio 75cl

Irresistible Elderflower Presse 750ml

Coca Cola Zero Sugar 4x330ml

Coca-Cola Diet 4x330ml

For those with a sweet tooth, additional treats are available for Valentine’s to enjoy alongside Co-op's Dine in Deal including:

Co-op Rose Cupcakes, 2 pack, £1.75, (£1.50 member price February 5 to 19)

Valentine’s Heart Shaped Lollipops, 30g, £1.00, (2 for £1.50 member price February 5 to 19)

Chocolate Melting Middle Puddings, 2 x 147g, £3.85, (£3.00 member price February 5 to 19)

* Membership card holders can get the Co-Op Valentine’s meal deal for £10. The deal is available to non-members too, for £12. Becoming a Co-op Member is simple and costs £1. You’ll get access to exclusive offers, discounts and events. You can sign-up to become a Co-Op member online now.