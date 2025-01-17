Valentine's Day 2025: Co-op announce £10 dine in meal deal including meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options
Co-op has unveiled its Valentine’s Day Dine in Deal for two, with people able to choose a main meal, side and bottle of wine from the retailer’s premium Irresistible range for just £10 - saving up to £8.85.
Available between February 5 and 19 in-stores and online, pairs can enjoy a ‘Irresistible' dining experience with a wide-range of gastro-inspired meals. They available from the convenience retailer’s premium own-brand food and drink range as part of the Dine in Deal for £10, including six new lines.
Dishes feature British meat or responsibly sourced fish and use only the highest quality ingredients and produce to deliver delicious meals packed with flavour. There’s also vegetarian and vegan options. Each Irresistible main is easy to cook too without compromising quality.
New highlights from this year’s menu includes:
- Chicken parmigiana, with succulent British chicken breasts coated with a crisp parmigiano reggiano and ciabatta crumb, topped with rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
- Salmon En Croute featuring barber’s cave aged cheddar and creamy white wine and sicilian lemon sauce.
- Beef Bourguignon, prepared with british hereford beef which is slow cooked for six hours in a rich red wine sauce with onions, button mushrooms, and smoked bacon.
The full range available in the Valentine’s meal deal includes:
Irresistible main
New main dishes
- NEW Irresistible Chicken Parmigiana 460g
- NEW Irresistible Chicken & Wine Sauce 480g
- NEW Irresistible Salmon En Croute 425g
- NEW Irresistible Vegan Mushroom Wellington 376g
- NEW Irresistible Beef Bourguignon 550g
- NEW Irresistible Chicken, Ham & Leek 250g
Returning favourite main dishes
- Irresistible Macaroni Cheese 700g
- Irresistible Hereford Ranch Steaks 306g
- Irresistible Lasagne Al Forno 700g
Irresistible side
- Irresistible Mash Potato 400g
- Irresistible Triple Cooked Chunky Chips 360g
- Irresistible EVOO Flatbread Garlic and Parsley 155g
- Irresistible Dauphinoise Potatoes 400g
- Irresistible Vegetable Steamer 250g
Irresistible drink
- Irresistible Prosecco 75cl
- Irresistible Rioja Crianza 75cl
- Irresistible Solo Pale Spanish Rose 75cl
- Irresistible Pinot Grigio 75cl
- Irresistible Elderflower Presse 750ml
- Coca Cola Zero Sugar 4x330ml
- Coca-Cola Diet 4x330ml
For those with a sweet tooth, additional treats are available for Valentine’s to enjoy alongside Co-op's Dine in Deal including:
- Co-op Rose Cupcakes, 2 pack, £1.75, (£1.50 member price February 5 to 19)
- Valentine’s Heart Shaped Lollipops, 30g, £1.00, (2 for £1.50 member price February 5 to 19)
- Chocolate Melting Middle Puddings, 2 x 147g, £3.85, (£3.00 member price February 5 to 19)
* Membership card holders can get the Co-Op Valentine’s meal deal for £10. The deal is available to non-members too, for £12. Becoming a Co-op Member is simple and costs £1. You’ll get access to exclusive offers, discounts and events. You can sign-up to become a Co-Op member online now.
