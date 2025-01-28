Valentine's Day 2025: Aldi launches meal deal menu including wagyu and lobster - with prices from £2.99 a head
Looking for love at first bite? Find it at Aldi as the supermarket has unveiled its most luxurious Valentines Day dishes yet, with wagyu, lobster or truffle mains all available.
Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is a match made in heaven for those looking to host date night at home this year. With deals that are scrumptious on the palate as well as the wallet, Aldi’s Valentine’s Day meals start from just £2.99 per person - and that’s even cheaper than last year when prices started at £3.50 per head.
Offering everything from succulent seafood to delicious desserts, shoppers are guaranteed to be pulling on those heart strings this love season, not the purse strings. Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is available in stores from Monday February 10. Keep reading to find out the full menu, but also three of Aldi’s recommended options.
Aldi’s Cheapest Valentine’s Day Meal Menu:
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)
- Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g) (as a side or starter)
- Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)
- Optional: Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.75, 75cl)*
Total: £5.97 without wine, £10.72 with wine (£2.99 per person, £5.36 per person including wine)
Premium Meal Deal Menu:
- Specially Selected Double Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sriracha Dip (£2.49, 190g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta with Lobster (£2.99, 250g)
- Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)
- Optional: Prosecco Spumante DOC (£4.75, 75cl)*
Total: £7.47 without wine, £12.22 with wine (£3.74 per person, £6.11 per person including wine)
Tasty Vegan Meal Menu:
- Specially Selected Wild Mushroom/Tomato & Basil Arancini (£2.49,180g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)
- Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)
- Optional: Castellore Organic Prosecco Rosé (£7.99, 75cl)
Total: £7.47 without wine, £15.46 with wine (£3.73 per person without wine, £7.73 per person including wine)
Full list of Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range:
Starters:
- NEW Valentine’s Breaded Cheese Hearts & Berry Compote (£2.49, 222g)
- NEW Specially Selected Double Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sriracha Dip (£2.49, 190g)
- NEW Specially Selected Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip (£2.49, 190g)
- Novelty Love Nuggets with Date Ketchup (£2.49, 350g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wild Mushroom/Tomato & Basil Arancini (£2.49,180g)
- NEW Hoisin Duck/ Sweet & Sour Bao Buns (£2.49, 172g)
- Specially Selected King Prawn & Scallop Thermidor Gratins (£3.99, 240g)
- NEW Specially Selected Veuve Monsigny Champagne & Barber’s Vintage Cheddar Bake (£3.49, 150g)
- Specially Selected Red Pepper Swirls Sharing Bread with Camembert (£3.99, 350g)
Mains:
- Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sunblush Tomatoes (£2.99, 375g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta - Lobster / Truffle & Parmigiano Reggiano (£2.99, 250g)
- NEW Specially Selected Duck Breast with Plum & Hoisin Sauce (£2.99, 320g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)
- Specially Selected Seabass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£2.99, 215g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Mushroom & Truffle / Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Pies - Caramelised Onion / Wild Garlic (£3.99, 100g)
- Specially Selected Wagyu Burger Box (£5.99, 510g)
- Specially Selected Wagyu Lasagne (£6.99, 700g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Twin Pack Sirloin/Ribeye with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£9.79, 400g/380g)
- Specially Selected Thick Cut Sharing Rump with Truffle & Black Pepper Butter and Garlic and Herb Crumb (£9.99, 700g)
- Specially Selected Salt and Pepper Crusted Wagyu Picanha (£11.87 per 475g - average price and weight)
- Specially Selected Lamb Rump with Mint and Rosemary Rub and Spiced Damson Glaze (12.34, 650g - average price and weight)
Sides:
- Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g)
- Specially Selected Spiced Wedges with Pink Aioli (£1.49, 400g)
- Specially Selected Veg Medley with Truffle Butter (£1.49, 225g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Mash (£1.49, 400g)
- NEW Specially Selected Cheddar Mash (£1.49, 400g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Triple Cooked Chips (£1.49, 400g)
- NEW Specially Selected Chantenay Carrots with Sticky Maple Glaze (£2.29, 330g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Fries (£2.69, 300g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle Mac & Cheese/Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese (£2.99, 400g)
Desserts:
- NEW Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)
- NEW Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)
- Tear and Share Cookie with Milk Chocolate Dip (£1.99, 215g)
- NEW Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)
- Specially Selected Duo Large Raspberry and Vanilla Macarons (£3.99, 200g)
- Specially Selected Heart to Hearts (£4.99, 200g)
