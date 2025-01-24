Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald's UK has announced the return of a beloved limited edition pink dessert for Valentine's Day 2025.

McDonalds UK customers are set to fall in love with the pink dessert for the second year in a row as it will return to the fast food chain's menu this Valentine's Day.

The Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, featuring a crispy pink pastry filled with a smooth white chocolate ganache and a delightful raspberry compote first launched in 2024 - and we can assume that it was loved by customers as it’s coming back for 2025. The complementary textures and flavours create a perfect balance, making each bite a heavenly journey of pink sweetness.

Like most products for the season of love, this dessert will once again be limited edition so if you do fancy enjoying it for a second time, or perhaps trying it for the first time in 2025 if you missed it the first time around last year, make sure you get to your local McDonald's in plenty of time.

It will be available to buy in all McDonald’s UK restaurants on Wednesday February 12. The good news is thought that once the dessert is back at McDonald's restaurants across the country, it will be staying around for a while so there will be plenty of opportunity to enjoy it. It will be available to buy until Tuesday May 6. That’s almost two months longer than it was available last year. So, it seems McDonald’s really are feeling the love and they’ll be plenty of opportunity for you to share the love with your loved ones too.