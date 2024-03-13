Venom 3 | Tom Hardy’s “Spider-Man” spin-off gets a new name and a new release date - when is it out?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Those awaiting the third film in Sony’s “Vernom” franchise won’t have to wait as long as initially anticipated, with Sony Pictures announcing a change in the release schedule for the Tom Hardy-led “antihero” film. The film has also received its official title - “Venom: The Last Dance.”
The title alone raises speculation on what could be in store for Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy’s character), with “The Last Dance” leading some to speculate that it might be the final film in the franchise involving the character. Despite poor critical reception upon its release, both previous “Venom” films managed to earn over $1 billion combined at the box office, becoming one of Sony’s more lucrative titles in the “Sony Spider-Man Universe," leading to the quick commissioning of follows up shortly after the release of each previous instalment.
Then again, it might be the end of just the character Eddie Brock rather than the symbiote, “Venom,” as the alien’s comic-book exploits in the past have seen the symbiote assimilate with other characters; could “The Last Dance” be Tom Hardy’s final performance in the series with another actor assuming the “guide” of one of Marvel’s beloved anti-heroes?
As of writing, no plot points have been revealed about the third movie, only that “Ted Lasso” actress Juno Temple and “Doctor Strange” actor Chiwetel Ejiofor have been cast in roles, and the potential inclusion of “Toxin,” after the end of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” showed Patrick Mulligan’s (Stephen Graham) eyes glowing blue - an indication that another symbiote may be included in the threequel.
When is “Venom: The Last Dance” released in cinemas?
“Venom: The Last Dance” has moved from November 8, 2024 to October 25, 2024, and is set to screen in premium large formats and IMAX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.