Superman: Legacy director James Gunn shared the first cast photo of his upcoming DC superhero movie last week following the first table read, and big names in the selfie include Nathan Fillion and Nicholas Hoult.

The upcoming superhero movie is a hugely ambitious project from the Guardians of the Galaxy director, featuring as many heroes and villains as Marvel’s Avengers films, and the movie comes amid a sharp decline in box office receipts for the genre.

With so many different characters in the film, Gunn’s selfie is hard to get your head around. We’ve broken down who’s who in the cast picture, and the role they will play in Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn shares selfie with Superman: Legacy cast

Who is in the cast of Superman: Legacy?

The upcoming Superman film boasts a huge cast, and the main stars were all represented in Gunn’s selfie.

At the back of the photo wearing a cap is We Own This City star David Corenswet who will play the Man of Steel himself. He has his arm around acclaimed British actor Nicholas Hoult who will play Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor. Hoult is known for his roles in popular movies Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, and X-Men, as well as TV shows such as The Great and Skins.

Between Corenswet and Hoult is Obsession star Terence Rosemore who will play Otis, one of Luthor’s henchmen. To the left of him is For All Mankind actor Edi Gathegi, who takes on the role of genius superhero Mister Terrific.

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl in Superman: Legacy, was absent from the cast selfie

On the far right in the yellow jacket is Anthony Carrigan, star of Barry and Gotham, he will play Metamorpho, a hero who can transform his body into different shapes and elements. On Carrigan’s left is Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo, who stars as Jimmy Olsen, a young photojournalist who works with Clark Kent at the Daily Planet.

Left of Gisondo is Peter Safran - he is DC Studios co-CEO and a producer on the film but does not star in the movie. In the centre of the selfie with white hair and glasses is director James Gunn. In front of him and taking the selfie is Firefly star Nathan Fillion, who will play Guy Gardner AKA the Green Lantern, another superhero whose powers come from a magical ring.

To Fillion’s left is Maria de Faria who most recently starred in The Duel, and Animal Control, and will play villain The Engineer, a human who fused her body with nanotech, making herself into a shapeshifting weapon. Midnight actress Sara Sampaio is to the left of de Faria - she plays Eve, a supervillain and Luthor’s girlfriend.

On Fillion’s right is Isabela Merced, whose latest superhero role was in Madame Web, and who will star in Superman: Legacy as Hawkgirl, a hero with the power of flight and super strength. On her right is Rachel Brosnan who is best known for House of Cards, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She is set to play Superman’s girlfriend Lois Lane.

