Those looking for something a little more “high octane” compared to “The Parades” released on Netflix this week might be interested in a brand new French action-thriller, helmed by the same director who brought audiences “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.” The streaming giant swaps the Japanese metro system for that in Paris with Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s “Furies.”

Images from the TV series so far seem intriguing; a neon-lit city of Paris akin to “Blade Runner 2049” or for video game fans, “Cyberpunk 2077,” the series follows our protagonist caught the the fabric of the Parisian city’s underworld and just how far she has found herself involved in an attempt for revenge.

The French cast also features some faces that should be familiar to some cinema audiences; French filmmaker and actor Mathieu Kassovitz, who directed the stunning “La Haine” and appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Amélie” as Nino Quincampoix. He is also joined by Sandor Funtek, who played Valentin in the critically acclaimed 2013 film, “Blue is the Warmest Colour.”

So who else is involved in “Furies” and what is the thriller all about? NationalWorld dons our detective caps and takes a bit more of a look into the upcoming Netflix series.

What is “Furies” about?

Seeking to avenge her father's death, Lyna, a young woman yearning for the simplicity of a normal life, finds herself entangled in the intricate web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld. Despite her determination to resist the unrelenting pull of destiny, she soon realizes that escaping her fate will be far from simple.

Who stars in “Furies”?

A screenshot from the upcoming Netflix series "Furies" (Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix)

IMDB has listed the following performers in lead roles in “Furies”​​

Lina El Arabi

Marina Foïs

Mathieu Kassovitz

Steve Tientcheuage rating

Quentin Faure

Jeremy Nadeau

Sandor Funtek

Anne Azoulay

Eye Haïdara

What is the age rating for "Furies"

"Furies" has been rated by the British Board of Film Classification as a 15, for "sex, violence, sexual imagery, language and injury detail."

When is “Furies” released on Netflix?